WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: New Auburn holds off Cornell's late challenges for East Lakeland victory

NEW AUBURN — Each time the Cornell girls basketball team looked like it might be gearing up for a run, New Auburn had an answer.

Freshman Morgan Berg scored a career-high 25 points and was joined in double figures by Katie Reimer and Zoey Rada with 10 points each as the Trojans defeated Cornell 58-52 on Friday evening.

New Auburn (5-5, 4-2) led for much of the game but the Chiefs (2-8, 1-5) never allowed the Trojans to take firm control of the East Lakeland contest.

“I guess we bent but we didn’t break," New Auburn coach Eric North said. "We need to do a little better job moving our feet in situations but the girls played really well. I was happy about that.”

Berg's first field goal of the second half extended New Auburn's lead to 39-30 with 15:45 to go, but the Chiefs scored the next six points with Kelsea Popp's basket closing the gap to 39-36. Cornell got as close as one point behind after two free throws from Izzy Clark made it a 45-44 game with eight minutes to go.

Once again the Trojans put some distance on their opponent with as Rada and Berg's shots pushed the lead to six at 51-45. Cornell mounted one more charge, getting within two with 2:44 on a basket from Alyssa Helland.