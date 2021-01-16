WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: New Auburn holds off Cornell's late challenges for East Lakeland victory

NEW AUBURN — Each time the Cornell girls basketball team looked like it might be gearing up for a run, New Auburn had an answer.
Freshman Morgan Berg scored a career-high 25 points and was joined in double figures by Katie Reimer and Zoey Rada with 10 points each as the Trojans defeated Cornell 58-52 on Friday evening.
New Auburn (5-5, 4-2) led for much of the game but the Chiefs (2-8, 1-5) never allowed the Trojans to take firm control of the East Lakeland contest.
“I guess we bent but we didn’t break," New Auburn coach Eric North said. "We need to do a little better job moving our feet in situations but the girls played really well. I was happy about that.”
Berg's first field goal of the second half extended New Auburn's lead to 39-30 with 15:45 to go, but the Chiefs scored the next six points with Kelsea Popp's basket closing the gap to 39-36. Cornell got as close as one point behind after two free throws from Izzy Clark made it a 45-44 game with eight minutes to go.
Once again the Trojans put some distance on their opponent with as Rada and Berg's shots pushed the lead to six at 51-45. Cornell mounted one more charge, getting within two with 2:44 on a basket from Alyssa Helland.
“Unfortunately we just couldn’t move our feet fast enough on defense," Cornell coach Courtney Yanko said. We got in foul trouble with a lot of our girls. We were just battling as hard as we could but some of our shots weren’t fouling so we couldn’t make up that little bit of a gap.”
Rada closed the game strong with New Auburn's final five points including two free throws with 25.7 seconds left to extend her team's lead to six.
“She’s the one we want shooting free throws at the end, that’s for sure," North said of Rada.
New Auburn had success down low with post play from Berg, Reimer and Evelyn Cody combining for 42 points while getting to the free throw line 26 times. Berg nearly doubled her previous career high in points of 13 set in New Auburn's season opener.
Popp had 21 points for the Chiefs, 15 coming in the second half as she continued her strong sophomore campaign. Popp entered Friday's game averaging 11.8 points per game.
New Auburn has won four of its last five games since a 1-4 start and sits two games behind Flambeau in second place in the East Lakeland Conference standings.
“We’ve been getting more comfortable and the girls have been working their tails off and its showing," North said. "They’re playing with a lot of intensity and it’s starting to show and come together as a team. It’s nice to see.”
Cornell won the first matchup of the season with New Auburn with a 50-39 victory on Dec. 18 to go with a 61-33 win at Lac Courte Oreilles on Jan. 8. The Chiefs return to action on Tuesday at home against Flambeau.
“They’re really fighting. They’re fighting," Yanko said of her team. "I’m really proud of them from game one until now we’ve come so far, especially with being such a young team we’ve come a long ways. So hopefully within the next few games we can come up with some wins because they deserve it.”