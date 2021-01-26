Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Scoreless stretch around halftime hurts Chi-Hi in loss to Rice Lake

The Chi-Hi girls basketball team is working through something many young teams deal with while gaining experience.
Consistency.
The Cardinals hung tough with Rice Lake for much of the first half before 19 consecutive points by the Warriors to end the first half and start the second half helped the visitors in a 54-40 victory over Chi-Hi on Tuesday evening at Chi-Hi.
Brooklyn Sandvig led the Cardinals (0-15, 0-9) with 15 points and Ava Reuter added six.
Tuesday's Big Rivers contest had the look of a grind-it-out type of game early as the Cardinals led early 5-1 on a 3-point play by Savannah Hinke and bucket from Madisyn Bauer before the Warriors used a 7-0 run to take the lead with 12:25 left in the half. Rice Lake ran its lead to 17-10 with 4:11 before the half, but the Cards were able to get back within four less than two minutes later.
But Shannon Lindner's free throw with 2:40 before the break would be the final points for Chi-Hi for nearly eight minutes at the Warriors (10-7, 5-4) would hit their stride in putting distance on the Cardinals. Hanna Salter stopped the run with 12:43 to go a bucket, but by that point the Warriors held a 36-16 advantage.
"I thought at the beginning we didn't hit some shots but our defense kept us going and we focused on that and then we got some shots to fall," Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said. "We started to get the ball and push it out and it led to some opportunities."
Chi-Hi was able to cut into the deficit, getting it down to as few as 15 on two occasions late in the second half but would get no closer.
"Turnovers were horrible tonight," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "That's what hurt us was our turnovers, in the first half especially. We played good defense in the first half for the most part other than that little stretch but the turnovers are what led to that."
Jordan Roethel led Rice Lake with 14 points, 10 of those points coming in the first half as the late surge helped the Warriors take a 23-14 lead into the locker room. Eli Sheplee added 11 points and Brynn Olson scored seven for the Warriors.
Ten of Sandvig's points came in the second half as the sophomore was active on both ends of the floor.
"She's super athletic, we just need to refine some of her skills," Bestul said of Sandvig.
Hinke, the lone senior on the roster for the Cardinals, and Salter each scored five points.
The Cardinals were coming off a season-high 56 points in last Saturday's 66-56 loss at Eau Claire North but struggled to navigate through Rice Lake's sizable lineup on defense.
"The long arms, we were just having trouble passing around it (and) seeing the open people," Bestul said. "Once we did get it past them there were open people around and we got shots. We had shots in the lane, the shots we did take weren't bad shots. We just missed them."
Chi-Hi and Rice Lake won't have to wait long to see each other again as the foes matchup again on Friday, this time in Rice Lake. The Cardinals close the regular season next week by hosting Eau Claire North on Feb. 2 before playing at Menomonie on Feb. 5. Bestul has been proud of the hard work her team has put in throughout the year and even though it has not led to a win as of yet, she knows that isn't for a lack of effort.
"The one thing I will say about this team is they have worked hard every time they've come into the gym," Bestul said. "In a season like this it's not easy to come into the gym and keep a positive attitude and continue to get better and I really do love these girls. They're fun to work with, they listen. We just need to get better. That's where we're at right now."