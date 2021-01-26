Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Scoreless stretch around halftime hurts Chi-Hi in loss to Rice Lake

Chi-Hi was able to cut into the deficit, getting it down to as few as 15 on two occasions late in the second half but would get no closer.

"Turnovers were horrible tonight," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "That's what hurt us was our turnovers, in the first half especially. We played good defense in the first half for the most part other than that little stretch but the turnovers are what led to that."

Jordan Roethel led Rice Lake with 14 points, 10 of those points coming in the first half as the late surge helped the Warriors take a 23-14 lead into the locker room. Eli Sheplee added 11 points and Brynn Olson scored seven for the Warriors.

Ten of Sandvig's points came in the second half as the sophomore was active on both ends of the floor.

"She's super athletic, we just need to refine some of her skills," Bestul said of Sandvig.

Hinke, the lone senior on the roster for the Cardinals, and Salter each scored five points.

The Cardinals were coming off a season-high 56 points in last Saturday's 66-56 loss at Eau Claire North but struggled to navigate through Rice Lake's sizable lineup on defense.