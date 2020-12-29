WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Stellar defense powers McDonell past Eau Claire Regis for fourth straight victory

The McDonell girls basketball team thrives in making life uncomfortable for opponents.
The Macks and their pressure-packed defense were up to the task once again on Tuesday, hold Eau Claire Regis to its second-lowest point total of the season in a 56-37 victory at McDonell.
"We create chaos and that's been our M.O. all year," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of the defense.
An early 15-0 run helped put the Macks in front and from there the defense kept the Ramblers from mounting a significant rally to cut the gap. Emily Cooper led the team with 14 points with Lauryn Deetz adding 13 for McDonell. Anna Geissler joined the duo in double figures with 10 points.
Defensively the focus for the Macks (4-1, 3-0) was to limit standout Regis scorer Makenna Rohrscheib, who came into the game averaging 19 points per contest. McDonell funneled several players in Rohrscheib's direction with junior Destiny Baughman taking the lion's share of the work defending the 5-foot-9 junior. The approach worked as Rohrscheib was limited to four points, all coming on free throws.
"It's amazing," Baughman said of the team's depth. "Even with another person having an off day, you can just throw in another person. You can keep going and if you get tired it's nice to have people who can step up and play the same as the starting five. That's pretty awesome."
McDonell's press defense kept the Ramblers uncomfortable, never allowing Regis (5-4, 2-3) to score more than five consecutive points once the victorious Macks grabbed the early advantage. The Macks have incorporated heavy pressure defenses in year's past under coach Cooper, but with the unique circumstances surrounding this season the coach feels his deep team is additionally qualified to ramp up the energy.
"Playing with masks is a lot different and it wears your energy out and we want to take advantage of that and take advantage of our speed and our athleticism," coach Cooper said.
Abigail Petranovich started the early run with a putback off an offensive rebound. Deetz and Amber Adams made baskets while Anna Geissler hit two 3-pointers with Cooper adding another at the 11:07 mark to cap the run. The Ramblers got to within eight points on a few occasions but McDonell carried a 30-16 lead into the locker room after Emma Stelter's bucket in the closing seconds. McDonell led by as many as 23 in the second half of a physical game which included 39 combined fouls with the Macks committing 22.
"I know we got into foul trouble but it was just good to see it was a total team effort and a total team win," coach Cooper said.
Jessica Sabbagh scored nine points for the Ramblers, followed by eight from Ava Highman.
The win was McDonell's fourth in a row since opening the season with a 51-42 loss at Division 4 state-ranked Neillsville on Dec. 15.
The Macks finished with six 3-pointers including three from Cooper and two by Geissler, the fifth time in as many games the team has made at least six in a game.
McDonell is back in action on Saturday in Fall Creek against the Crickets, a team like the Macks that entered this week still unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt Conference play.