WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Stellar defense powers McDonell past Eau Claire Regis for fourth straight victory

McDonell's press defense kept the Ramblers uncomfortable, never allowing Regis (5-4, 2-3) to score more than five consecutive points once the victorious Macks grabbed the early advantage. The Macks have incorporated heavy pressure defenses in year's past under coach Cooper, but with the unique circumstances surrounding this season the coach feels his deep team is additionally qualified to ramp up the energy.

"Playing with masks is a lot different and it wears your energy out and we want to take advantage of that and take advantage of our speed and our athleticism," coach Cooper said.

Abigail Petranovich started the early run with a putback off an offensive rebound. Deetz and Amber Adams made baskets while Anna Geissler hit two 3-pointers with Cooper adding another at the 11:07 mark to cap the run. The Ramblers got to within eight points on a few occasions but McDonell carried a 30-16 lead into the locker room after Emma Stelter's bucket in the closing seconds. McDonell led by as many as 23 in the second half of a physical game which included 39 combined fouls with the Macks committing 22.

"I know we got into foul trouble but it was just good to see it was a total team effort and a total team win," coach Cooper said.

Jessica Sabbagh scored nine points for the Ramblers, followed by eight from Ava Highman.