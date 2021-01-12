WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild pulls away from McDonell

The 3-point shot kept the Macks in the game as the team made nine overall including seven during the same 22:26 stretch, one that ended with a basket from Geissler to tie the game at 29 with 13:34 left. A 3-pointer by Deetz with 12:52 left pushed McDonell ahead 32-31, the first lead for the Macks since Marley Hughes' two free throws kicked off the scoring 16 seconds into the game.

"That's where we thrive, we thrive on getting it outside so we can attack the middle but credit Osseo, they did an awesome job," Cooper said.

The lead wouldn't last long as a 3-point play from Taylor Gunderson pushed Osseo-Fairchild back ahead 34-32 and was the start of a 9-0 Thunder run that also had scoring from Eleice Dahl, Madison Hugdahl and Mariah Steinke. Two free throws from Geissler and a 3-pointer by Hughes closed the Macks to within three at 40-37 with 8:57 to go but Brooke McCune's putback off an offensive rebound started a quick 6-0 Thunder run and the Macks would not get closer than that the rest of the way.