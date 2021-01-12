WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild pulls away from McDonell

OSSEO — So far this winter, no girls basketball team has been able to solve Osseo-Fairchild.
McDonell came close on Monday, but a few too many mistakes made the difference as the Thunder pulled away to a 54-47 Western Cloverbelt victory.
Anna Geissler scored 11 of her team-high 12 points in the second half for McDonell (6-3, 4-2) as the Macks overcame an early 18-8 deficit to briefly lead 32-31 before nine points in a row for the Thunder (8-0, 7-0) gave Osseo-Fairchild a lead it wouldn't give back.
"We battled," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "I was very proud of the team, the way we played tonight."
Points near the basket were nearly nonexistent for McDonell in the first half as Lauryn Deetz's bucket with 29 seconds left before the break was the one 2-point shot of the first 22:26 of the game for the team. The Thunder were physical around the basket, something that helped them score many close-range baskets on offense while earned second and third chances on the offensive glass. McDonell's leading rebounder Abigail Petranovich fouled out with more than seven minutes left in the game.
"Osseo is such a great team and they're well coached and again it came down to rebounds," Cooper said. "You take Abigail out who's been averaging double-digit rebounds, we got her into foul trouble. When she got fouled out and we just did a poor job of rebounding."
The 3-point shot kept the Macks in the game as the team made nine overall including seven during the same 22:26 stretch, one that ended with a basket from Geissler to tie the game at 29 with 13:34 left. A 3-pointer by Deetz with 12:52 left pushed McDonell ahead 32-31, the first lead for the Macks since Marley Hughes' two free throws kicked off the scoring 16 seconds into the game.
"That's where we thrive, we thrive on getting it outside so we can attack the middle but credit Osseo, they did an awesome job," Cooper said.
The lead wouldn't last long as a 3-point play from Taylor Gunderson pushed Osseo-Fairchild back ahead 34-32 and was the start of a 9-0 Thunder run that also had scoring from Eleice Dahl, Madison Hugdahl and Mariah Steinke. Two free throws from Geissler and a 3-pointer by Hughes closed the Macks to within three at 40-37 with 8:57 to go but Brooke McCune's putback off an offensive rebound started a quick 6-0 Thunder run and the Macks would not get closer than that the rest of the way.
"I was really appreciative of the fact that we could work with the inside and then kick it to the outside and also be a threat on the outside," Osseo-Fairchild coach Tera Simpson said of her team. "McDonell came in with a couple different defenses and we were able to adapt to the different defenses. We were able to adapt to a 3-2 trap, a 1-3-1, a man and then a press early in the game and be able to handle it."
McCune had a game-high 18 points for the Thunder and despite her diminutive build was a force near the basket.
"I can't say enough about Brooke McCune," Simpson said. "She's 5-6 and you'd never know it. I told people last year she's only 5-6 but she plays like she's 6-foot. She's strong, her rebounds are full-on heart. I tell the girls that all the time, it's not a special skill she has, she just wants it. It's amazing what she can do at her height."
Hughes scored 11 points and Deetz also finished in double figures with 10 points for the Macks. Destiny Baughman and Emily Cooper had seven points apiece in a battle of two strong teams made up primarily of underclassmen. Geissler and Hugdahl are the only two seniors on the varsity roster for each team.
The defending Western Cloverbelt champion Thunder return many players from last year's team and are in the driver's seat for a title repeat at the halfway point not only with an unbeaten record, but with victories over second-place Fall Creek and the third-place Macks.
"It's one of the benefits of having a bunch of returning players, they've learned to trust themselves," Simpson said. "I don't know how many games last year we had to come back from behind and they've been playing basketball so long. So it helps to have players that have played before. We only have one senior, we're mostly juniors and sophomores and for them to come in and have experience is really helpful."
McDonell is back in action on Thursday at Eau Claire Regis with a return engagement between the Macks and Thunder set for Jan. 19 at McDonell.