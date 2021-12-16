Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie earns first win over Eau Claire Area since 2014

EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team has accomplished plenty in the past year.

But the Sabers did something Thursday night the program hasn't done in nearly eight years — defeat the Eau Claire Area Stars.

Paige Steinmetz and Emma-Lyn Stephenson scored in the first period before the Sabers had to hold off a late Stars rally for a 2-1 Big Rivers win on Thursday evening at Hobbs Ice Arena.

The victory for the Sabers (4-3, 1-2) was the first over the Stars (2-6, 0-2) since the program earned a 3-2 victory on Jan. 30, 2014, a stretch of 15 straight winless matchups.

Steinmetz opened the scoring with a goal at the 10:32 mark on an assist from Addie Frenette before Stephenson beat Eau Claire Area goaltender Alesha Smith for a power-play goal with six seconds left in the period. That would be all the goals for the Sabers as Smith stopped the final 27 shots she faced in net and finished with 36 saves overall.

“We’ve seen a lot of good goalies I think so far this year," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "Alesha (Smith is) a returning first team all-state goalie. She had I think an outstanding second period to keep the Stars in the game.”

That second period saw Smith stop all 17 shots she faced as the Sabers peppered the senior with chances she repeatedly denied. The Sabers maintained control in the third period before a penalty with less than four minutes left gave Eau Claire Area a power-play chance the Stars cashed in on as Abby Karnitz beat Sabers goaltender Kasandra Herr up top to cut the gap to one with 2:31 left.

It was the lone blemish on another strong effort between the pipes for the sophomore Herr as she made 18 saves overall.

“She’s really impressed me moving forward this year," Menard said of Herr. "She’s a sophomore, didn’t see any varsity time last year with the shortened and Caroline (O’Dell) playing the way she was it was going to be tough for her to get into a game situation. For this to be her first real chance at the varsity stage she’s floating around that 90 (percent) save percentage which is where you want your goalies.”

Thursday's victory was the first in Big Rivers play this season for the defending state champion Sabers. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie opened league play with a 7-1 defeat to the conference's newest squad Western Wisconsin on Nov. 30 before suffering a tight 2-1 defeat to Hudson on Dec. 7. Both the Sabers and Stars have many new players from the team's that made up one half of last season's state tournament field.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has many forwards and defensemen taking on newer or larger roles this winter along with Herr in net. Stephenson took over the team lead with her six goal of the season in the win while Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each have five.

“Losing Sidney Polzin and Ella Ausman – a couple girls that got a lot of points for us last year – we told the two lines that it’s going to take everybody stepping up a little bit," Menard said. "We’re not going to look for one person to carry the load just because they haven’t had that experience of carrying the load. I think each and every game we’ve found someone to step up and make plays.”

Ten different players have scored through seven games for the Sabers as a part of that growing depth.

“It’s so nice having such a variety of people scoring, not just the same two people," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Madelyn Hebert said. "It totally impacts our game so much.”

Now with its first conference win under its belt, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has a little time before returning to Big Rivers competition. The Sabers play at Hayward next Tuesday before hosting a tournament at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Dec. 28 and 29. St. Croix Valley is the last unbeaten team in league play and awaits the Sabers on Jan. 4 in a rematch of last season's sectional finals.

“Conference hasn’t started good for us, Menard said, “for us to get that first conference win tonight was really, really big. We were able to get another sectional win earlier this week against Onalaska so (we’re) trying to get those wins up (and) build that (postseason) resume.

It starts early in the season for us when you add another team to the conference with five teams in it you add two more conference games (and) with Western Wisconsin in it this year we need that first one under our belt and hopefully this helps us moving forward.”

