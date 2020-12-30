WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie falls in overtime to second-ranked Western Wisconsin

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team just missed out on the hat trick.

The Sabers came up just short in beating a third state-ranked opponent in as many days, falling in overtime to Western Wisconsin 3-2 on Wednesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Ellie Brice netted her third goal of the game three minutes into overtime to deliver the second-ranked Stars an overtime win off an assist from Erin Huerta.

The Sabers (3-1) started the week with a 6-1 home win over Central Wisconsin on Monday before besting Northland Pines 4-1 on Tuesday in Eagle River. Central Wisconsin and Northland Pines were second and fifth, respectively, in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state coaches poll.

"When you go toe-to-toe with three of the top six teams in the state during the week, to come out 2-1 in that stretch and take that other team to overtime ... we're feeling pretty good about ourselves compared to where we entered the season," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said.

"Coming out the first two periods I think our legs were a little heavy from earlier this week (with) a couple long days, especially going to Eagle River (Tuesday) night. But the girls in the third period really wanted this game, and I think they showed that and they came out hard and fought back."