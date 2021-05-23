Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie unveils state championship banner at Chippewa Area Ice Arena

The @CFMhockey state championship banner is unveiled to the world. pic.twitter.com/t40LYHiz5p— Brandon Berg (@brandon_berg) May 23, 2021
It’s been a week of celebrations for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team.
The latest came Sunday as the Sabers showed their state championship banner in the rafters at Chippewa Area Ice Arena in a celebration honoring the program’s first title.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie won the state championship in February and initially had a gathering with the team’s families but wanted to do something to get the team back together one more time and showcase the sectional and state banners. The ceremony included a speech from Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard as well as a video package of highlights from throughout the season. Each player received a miniature replica of the state championship trophy and captains Sidney Polzin and Abigail Martin spoke before the big reveal came near the end of the ceremony.
“This group is truly special,” Polzin said. “Just the culture change that I’ve seen in the last four years...it’s a good group and I truly believe we couldn’t be here without this group we had.”
Last Wednesday three of the team’s seniors made their college hockey plans official as Sidney Polzin and Ella Ausman will play for St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn. and Abigail Martin heads for Trine University in Angola, Ind. One day later the team was honored with a ceremony in Menomonie as a state championship banner was raised in the high school gymnasium.
Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us this morning in Menomonie. Another banner going up to celebrate a great season! #SabersHockey #HWPO @MHSMustangs1 pic.twitter.com/QCcOXsBQEK— CFM Sabers Hockey (@CFMhockey) May 20, 2021
“I think it was just what we needed,” Menard said of the ceremony. “With COVID and everything at the end of the season we had a small celebration with the families right away when we got back but we were never really able to enjoy the moment, put the cap on everything. To get here and be able to have the week that we’ve had — to go over to Menomonie and do that stuff — I think it’s starting to set in a little more that we are the state champions. We put the banner up. We were able to get our trophies and let it all sink in so far.”
It’s been just over three months since the Sabers won the title, outlasting the University School of Milwaukee in a 3-2 overtime thriller in the state championship game on Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids. Joey Schemenauer scored the game-winning goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3:20 into overtime on a pass from Brianna Buonincontro. Both Menard and the captains spoke about the team’s chemistry and culture as a senior class that won just six games in its freshman season helped push the program to new heights and ultimately a state championship.
“It’s a season every coach wishes to have,” Menard said. “There’s coaches I know across the state that aren’t able to win a state championship and for us to be able to do it this year it’s a coach’s dream and to be able to do it with a good group of girls...that’s what we want. That’s what we dream of. This was a dream come true for me this year.”
The team’s captains also let the returning players know the path to any additional banners begins during the summer, where the Sabers started strong last year with momentum that carried them to a title.
“I think it’s the perfect cap on their season, on their careers,” Menard said of his team’s seniors. “It just goes to show the work that they put in those four years paid off and it doesn’t pay off for everyone but this group was very determined and set their goals throughout the four years and were able to accomplish that, put a banner up, win a state championship and really change the culture and how this program is looked at across the state.”