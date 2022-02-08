Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey: Five different players score as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie rolls past St. Croix Valley

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team has no easy matchups in the final few weeks of the regular season.

The defending state-champion Sabers have a schedule loaded with high-caliber competition with the postseason on the horizon.

And on Tuesday evening Chippewa Falls/Menomonie showed it has what it takes to play with the best of them as a four-goal second period broke open a 6-2 victory over St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Brianna Buonincontro scored twice with Paige Steinmetz, Addisyn Buesgen, Madelyn Hebert and Ashley Slupe each adding a goal as the Sabers (12-9-0, 3-5-0) knocked off the top-ranked team in their sectional for the upcoming playoffs. Tuesday's win was the second game in a four-game stretch to close the regular season against teams seeded either first or second in their sectional brackets. The Sabers suffered a 5-0 loss at Central Wisconsin last Thursday but bounced back in a big way in their Big Rivers finale.

“We played 51 minutes finally and we had a sense of urgency tonight," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "I think that was the biggest thing we noticed (and was) taken away last Thursday when we lost to the Storm. That team came out with a sense of urgency against us and they played like they wanted to take it to us and I told the girls going into the playoffs there’s a reason why our schedule is set up this way.

"That’s because we have to be playing our best hockey at the end of the season and playing at a high level and nothing’s going to get you playing at a high level like seeing four of the top teams in the state.”

Buonincontro opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period when she broke free and snuck a wrist shot past Fusion goaltender Jasmine Petersen to stake the Sabers to a 1-0 lead after the first period.

“Once we got into the locker room after getting that I one I just feel like we got all our momentum up and then went into the second and scored all them goals," Buonincontro said.

The momentum was easy to see on the scoreboard in the second period with three goals in the first eight minutes and 37 seconds to take firm control of the contest. The first came with a little luck as Buesgen put a shot on goal that ricocheted off a Fusion player and into the net to double the lead. The Fusion had a big chance to cut into the deficit when two Sabers were called for minor penalties at the 5:06 mark, putting St. Croix Valley on a 5-on-3 power play for two minutes. But that also turned into a scoring opportunity for the Sabers as Steinmetz corralled a turnover near mid ice and skated her way along the boards before unleashing a shot high and past Petersen to push the lead to 3-0. Slupe went up top again with her power-play blast three minutes later pushing the advantage to 4-0.

Trinity Mittl got the Fusion on the board with less than two minutes to go in the second, but the Sabers had an answer in the closing seconds of the period with Hebert's goal. Buonincontro scored her second of the game 3:09 into the third before sophomore phenom Kendall Sundby put St. Croix Valley's second goal on the board.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has struggled at times putting the puck in the net, even when carrying a sizable shots advantange. The Fusion outshot the Sabers 33-24 in Tuesday's game, but Chippewa Falls/Menomonie was able to make the most of their attempts.

“It’s just going out there and capitalizing on your opportunities when we had chances here tonight," Menard said.

Kasandra Herr made 31 saves in net including 24 in the final two periods as the Fusion bombarded the sophomore goaltender with shots, but she stood tall and didn't allow St. Croix Valley back into the game.

“She made those big saves tonight when we needed," Menard said of Herr. "Hopefully some confidence boosting to know she can make those saves when we need it down the stretch.”

St. Croix Valley (14-9-0, 6-2-0) won the first meeting of the season 5-2 on Jan. 4 but Tuesday's loss denied the Fusion the chance to win the Big Rivers championship outright. The defeat moves St. Croix Valley into a tie with Hudson for first place in the final league standings.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie will see its third sectional one seed in as many games on Friday when the Sabers travel east to Ashwaubenon to meet the Bay Area Ice Bears for a nonconference showdown. The Ice Bears are the number one ranked team in the state in Wisconsin Prep Hockey's latest state poll. The Sabers will then conclude regular season play Saturday in Neenah against the Fox Cities Stars, a two seed in the Bay Area sectional and the state's number two ranked team.

The Sabers are a five seed in their sectional and start postseason play on Thursday, Feb. 17 in Somerset against Western Wisconsin in the regional finals. The Sabers and Stars split their two regular season meetings with Chippewa Falls/Menomonie winning the most recent matchup 5-3 on Jan. 11. The winner of that game advances to play at St. Croix Valley in the sectional semifinals on Feb. 22 with the sectional championship game set for Friday, Feb. 25 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

“(I’m) just proud of the effort," Menard said. "It’s been up and down all season for us and I think we’ve been preaching to them how much confidence we have in them as a coaching staff and if they’re able to play consistent and work for each other and work as a team the sky’s the limit because we’ve been in some tough situations over the last season going into the playoffs. We’re battle tested and we know what to do in certain situations.”

