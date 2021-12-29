Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey: Late rally falls short for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie against Hayward in Wisconsin Prep Hockey Girls Holiday Classic finale

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team staged a late rally before falling to Hayward 4-2 on Wednesday in the final game for the Sabers at the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Girls Holiday Classic at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Emme Bergh and Madelyn Hebert scored goals for the Sabers (6-4) to cut a 3-0 deficit to one with less than six minutes to go. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie kept the pressure on, but the Hurricanes weathered the storm and Riley Sprenger completed a hat trick with an empty-net goal with 17 seconds left to ice the win.

Wednesday’s tournament finale marked the second time in eight days the Sabers and Hurricanes faced off. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie scored a 3-2 road win on Dec. 21, the first for the Sabers in Hayward since 2011.

“Realistically a 3-2 game just like it was when we went up there,” Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said of his team’s tournament finale. “We ended up getting in a situation where we had to pull our goalie, but our girls were really working hard all the way through the game.”

Sprenger opened the scoring five minutes into the game before she and Reese Shehan added goals in the second period to put the Hurricanes in front 3-0 on two goals 53 seconds apart. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie had a nearly immediate response as Bergh delivered a blast from the blue line just over a minute later to get the Sabers on the board. Hebert pulled the team within one at 3-2 with 5:09 left in regulation when she knocked home a rebound. The Sabers had additional chances to even up the game, but the Hurricanes stood tall before Sprenger took a puck in her own zone and carried out before delivering the clinching goal in the closing seconds.

“We had some good rebound chances, and we just couldn’t get that puck home there to get that game tied up,” Menard said.

Menard said the team used Wednesday’s tournament finale against Hayward — a team not in Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s sectional this year — as an opportunity to try new combinations on its lines and after a slow start the coach liked what he saw.

“We mixed our lines up a little bit compared to what we’ve been having the last few games just to see what that’s going to look like and going down the stretch here we’re going to have some big sectional games and conference games coming up,” Menard said.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie opened the tournament with two eventful games on Tuesday, starting with a 4-2 defeat against the Fond du Lac Warbirds before earning a 4-3 overtime win against Black River Falls. The Sabers led in both games, but the Warbirds rallied for four goals in the third period of the loss before the Tigers scored twice in the final two minutes to send the game to overtime where Hebert netted the game-winner.

The three matchups at the tournament gave the Sabers challenging competition, and while Menard believed going in his team could come out 2-1, he still liked how his team played.

The Sabers enter the new year tied with Western Wisconsin for third place in the Big Rivers Conference. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s first league game of the new year is a big one at St. Croix Valley on Tuesday. The Fusion are unbeaten atop the Big Rivers standings with the contest serving as a rematch from last season’s sectional finals, a game the Sabers won 7-4 en route to a state championship. Next Tuesday’s game will be the only matchup between last year’s sectional finalists before postseason seeding takes place near the end of the regular season, and while Menard knows there’s no such thing as a “must win” game in early January, it’s a matchup where a win could go a long way to strengthening the team’s postseason seeding prospects.

“I think we played good hockey. We’re learning stuff,” Menard said. “There’s some stuff as coaches we wish just a couple situational stuff we want to clean up on our end, and I think we will get to that point.

“What we’re looking for is a group of girls that is really able to focus and work hard, really make a good stretch through January as we build up our (playoff) resume here.”

