Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey: Polzin nets hat trick as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie rolls past Superior

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team just had to stay patient.
The Sabers knew the goals would come.
Sidney Polzin registered a hat trick while Paige Steinmetz, Abigail Martin, Ella Ausman and Joey Schemenauer each found the net as well as the Sabers earned a 7-2 nonconference win over Superior on Saturday afternoon at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (9-5-1) peppered 59 shots on goal against the Spartans (0-12) in the victory.
“We were off with our shots just a little bit in the first period," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "I think Sidney hit the pipe on a power play and had a couple nice looks there and then from there we were just missing a little bit inside, just letting her (the goalie) use her body to make those saves. Once we figured out to keep the puck low hopefully some of those rebounds came out then we were able to get the corners on the next couple goals.”
But the goals weren't coming early as the Sabers put 24 shots on net in the first period, but knocked home just one goal as Steinmetz scored with a little more than three minutes left. The scoring picked up in the second and third as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie scored three goals in each as Martin, Ausman and Polzin extended the lead to 4-0 in the second before two more from Polzin and one from Schemenauer kept the game out of reach.
“They caught us by surprise in the first period but we knew what we had to do, just keep peppering the goalie and rebounds happen and pop out for players to knock one in," Polzin said.
Caroline O'Dell made 23 saves in net in the victory, 11 coming in the final period.
About the only thing that went wrong for the Sabers on Saturday was a few too many penalties as the Spartans knocked home a pair of power-play goals in the final period.
“We’ve got to find a way moving forward to stay out of the box," Menard said. "We’re such a hard team to play 5-on-5. We’re able to get our three lines going. Caroline feels really comfortable 5-on-5, so do our Ds.”
The victory clinches a winning record for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, the first for the program since the 2011-12 season. The Sabers close the regular season at Hayward on Monday before opening the playoffs by hosting those same Hurricanes in a regional final matchup on Friday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Sabers have won three in a row and four of their last five overall.
“It’s going to take a little bit of strategy on our end to figure out how we want to attack it, especially up front," Menard said of the matchup with the Hurricanes. "We kind of switched our line combination a little bit at the beginning of this game but I think no matter what we’ve got to go up there and play our type of hockey and really focus on playing 51 minutes of hockey and our type of game.”