Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey Regionals: Four score as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie shuts out Hayward

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hebert scored her third goal of the season with a little more than four minutes left to ice the win and avenge a 4-3 overtime loss from Monday night against Hayward. The Sabers fell behind 3-0 in the first period of the prior matchup before scoring three times in the second period to even the game before the 'Canes won it in the extra frame.

The Saber penalty kill had given up a combined four power-play goals in its previous two games, but was stellar on Friday in killing off all four short-handed situations, including a prolonged power play for the fifth-seeded Hurricanes in the third period as Hayward was looking to get back in the game.

"I think the most important thing was to keep icing the puck and not let them score," O'Dell said of her team's penalty kill.

O'Dell stopped all 16 shots she faced as the Sabers also avenged a 2-1 overtime loss to Hayward from last year's regional finals. Hammerel made 30 saves for Hayward as the Sabers outshot the Hurricanes by a 34-16 margin.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie now turns its attention to the Stars, a team the Sabers battled to a 3-2 overtime defeat on Dec. 30 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Western Wisconsin (13-4) was ranked second in the state in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey online state poll of the regular season.