Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey Regionals: Four score as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie shuts out Hayward

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team advanced to sectionals for the first time since 2014 by scoring a 4-0 shutout victory over Hayward on Friday evening in a regional final matchup at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Paige Steinmetz, Emme Bergh, Joey Schemenauer and Maddie Hebert each scored in the win for the Sabers (10-6-1), who advance to face Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
Fourth-seeded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie scored at least once in every period, taking the lead five minutes and 25 seconds in the game when Steinmetz batted home a goal during a scramble in front of Hayward goaltender Taylor Hammerel to grab the early advantage. Emme Bergh doubled the lead just shy of six minutes into the second period when she sniped a goal past Hammerel before Schemenauer increased the lead to three with a short-handed goal, taking on multiple Hurricane defenders on a solo rush before burying the goal.
"Coming into tonight we knew if we had a good first period, controlled the tempo, got into the type of hockey we wanted to play where we can get all of three of our lines going we saw that they were going to wear down as the game went on," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "That's kind of what happened here. We were able to continue our third line. I think all three lines got a goal and when you can follow that up with (goaltender) Caroline (O'Dell) playing outstanding in net, it was a good game. Exactly how we wanted it to go."
Hebert scored her third goal of the season with a little more than four minutes left to ice the win and avenge a 4-3 overtime loss from Monday night against Hayward. The Sabers fell behind 3-0 in the first period of the prior matchup before scoring three times in the second period to even the game before the 'Canes won it in the extra frame.
The Saber penalty kill had given up a combined four power-play goals in its previous two games, but was stellar on Friday in killing off all four short-handed situations, including a prolonged power play for the fifth-seeded Hurricanes in the third period as Hayward was looking to get back in the game.
"I think the most important thing was to keep icing the puck and not let them score," O'Dell said of her team's penalty kill.
O'Dell stopped all 16 shots she faced as the Sabers also avenged a 2-1 overtime loss to Hayward from last year's regional finals. Hammerel made 30 saves for Hayward as the Sabers outshot the Hurricanes by a 34-16 margin.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie now turns its attention to the Stars, a team the Sabers battled to a 3-2 overtime defeat on Dec. 30 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Western Wisconsin (13-4) was ranked second in the state in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey online state poll of the regular season.
"We're pretty confident in that game as far as our ability," Menard said of the matchup with the Stars. "I think shots were pretty close (in the first meeting) — I think it was 36-35 or something like that — it was a pretty evenly matched game. We know they're going to have good goaltending, we know Ellie Brice is a top player in the state so we've got to gameplan for that and limit her scoring opportunities on Tuesday."