Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey State Championship: Schemenauer's overtime game-winning goal lifts Chippewa Falls/Menomonie past University School of Milwaukee for state championship

"I think we all just came here with a little nerves but they sat down once we got going," Polzin said. "I think the big difference was being positive in the locker room and knowing that we are capable of coming back from a deficit."

Ella Ausman opened the scoring for the Sabers 40 seconds into the third when her goal stuck past Jex before a collision knocked the net out of place. A review of several minutes came to look over the goal, which was allowed.

"It was a battle this afternoon," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "We had to compete for the whole game. Luckily we were in this situation on Wednesday and to go out there and have a sophomore group get that goal, it feels really good. They wanted this for their seniors. We had a couple seniors step up with a goal and put the puck in the net tonight and to see Brianna and Joey go out there and finish it. It was so surreal."

The Sabers controlled the majority of the first period before a turnover in their own zone late game the Wildcats a scoring opportunity Emily Mueller would take advantage of, knocking the puck past goaltender Caroline O’Dell with 10 seconds left to put the University School of Milwaukee ahead 1-0. Mueller’s shot was the first one on goal in the game for the Wildcats (18-4).