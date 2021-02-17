Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey State Semifinals: Stephenson's game-winning goal in overtime sends Chippewa Falls/Menomonie past Central Wisconsin to state championship game

Polzin was named Ms. Hockey for the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday and didn’t have to wait long to put her team on the board first as she scored just shy of six minutes into the game to stake the Sabers to an early 1-0 lead. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie earned a pair of power-play chances in the first but weren’t able to capitalize with many shot opportunities. The Storm ratcheted up the offensive intensity late in the first period, but goaltender Caroline O’Dell and the defense stood strong to keep Central Wisconsin out of the net.

Business picked up in the second period as both teams found the net twice, starting when Central Wisconsin’s Lauren Ellis sniped a shot past O’Dell to even the game at one. Abigail Martin returned the favor with a shot from deep in the zone of her own to put Chippewa Falls/Menomonie back out front 2-1 with a lead that didn’t last long before Gabrielle du Vair knocked home a rebound off a shot from Hailey Piskula.

Sophomore Addie Frenette had the final tally of the second on her goal with less than three minutes left in the second, helping send the Sabers to the third with a 3-2 advantage.

Logan Crawford tied the game at the 4:45 mark of the third period and the score stayed that way for the rest of regulation, even as the Storm put many pucks on net late.