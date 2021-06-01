Watch Now: Prep Softball: Aldrich twirls gem as Chi-Hi softball edges Eau Claire North, stays atop Big Rivers Conference standings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Against good pitching you've got to get a little creative to get runs," Faherty said. "That's what we did."

Fjelstad started another run-scoring rally for the Cardinals two innings later, opening the fourth with a single with Makenna Johnston and Steinmetz drawing one-out walks to load the bases. Emme Bergh put the Cardinals in front by drawing a walk of her own with hers coming with the bases loaded to give Chi-Hi a 2-1 lead.

"I feel like we talk about it all the time, it's the depth of what we have," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said of the offense. "I think the girls have confidence because they know the girl behind them can hit too. So no one part of our lineup or one player in our lineup holds all the weight, so I think that allows them to go up and have a little bit more freedom in their at-bat knowing the girl behind them can execute and knowing that we've got girls in the dugout that can execute if we need them to as well."

The Huskies put at least one runner on base in each of the final five innings including two in the seventh as Eau Claire North made noise in the final inning. Janaya Goldbach roped a two-out double to put the tying runner in scoring position before Parker was intentionally walked to place two on before Aldrich struck out Kira Schubert swinging the clinch the victory.