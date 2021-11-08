Watch Now: Prep Sports: Reigning state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey gets back to work

MENOMONIE — Not long ago the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team was on top of the prep mountain in the state of Wisconsin.

Now more than eight months since being crowned state champions, the Sabers will start the trek all over again.

Monday marked the first day of winter practices for boys and girls hockey, girls basketball and gymnastics as teams get underway with scrimmages and games on the horizon.

The Sabers opened the season with practice in Menomonie for coach Tony Menard. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie will host Black River Falls for a scrimmage on Nov. 16 before starting the season in Chippewa Falls on Nov. 23 by welcoming Superior.

“Definitely a new group," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said during Monday's initial practice. "We’re bringing up some girls this year that are freshmen that have some good potential but it’s a big learning curve when you get to this next level. So we’re going to rely on that depth that we had last year at our sophomore level to step up as juniors this year and really make that transition to being good leaders and good role models on the team along with our couple seniors that we have out here.”

Things will look a little different for the Sabers after the program graduated several key seniors from the squad that defeated the University School of Milwaukee in overtime 3-2 to capture the state title in Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids. The Western Wisconsin Stars join the Big Rivers Conference this season to give the league another heavyweight for a conference that always showcases some of the best squads in the state.

“We definitely lost a lot of talented with our senior group graduating last year and obviously that’s a bummer for us but life goes on and I know this group of girls we have out here has a lot of potential and I think that if we keep carrying on the culture that we’re trying to that our opportunities are unlimited," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Emme Bergh said.

The Chi-Hi and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey teams opened practices after making runs to the sectional finals in their respective divisions a season ago. Scott Parker returns for his 35th season leading the Cardinals and has 13 letterwinners back from the team that lost to eventual state champion Hudson in the Division 1 sectional finals. New Richmond is added to the Big Rivers Conference this year as the Tigers join the league in all sports. Chi-Hi is scheduled to host a multi-team scrimmage at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Nov. 16 before starting the season at Verona on Nov. 26.

The Rams have turnover from last season's Division 2 sectional finalist but do bring back players with experience for coach Nick Stirmel to compete in the Middle Border Conference. Regis/Altoona/McDonell will have some time before they open the season, currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 4 at Wisconsin Rapids.

Gymnastics begins the season as Chi-Hi will have plenty of practice time before the Cardinals start the season with events at Wisconsin Rapids (Dec. 4) and Rice Lake (Dec. 9) before hosting the program's annual Snowflake Invitational on Dec. 11 at Chi-Hi.

Girls basketball teams are also starting their practice preparations for the season as Chi-Hi hosts tryouts on Monday and Tuesday before selecting teams. The Cardinals finished 1-19 last season under coach Becca Bestul, scoring their lone win in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs against River Falls before falling to eventual state-qualifying Hudson with a young squad. Chi-Hi is scheduled to host a scrimmage against Bloomer on Saturday before starting the regular season at Holmen on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

McDonell returns the majority of its roster from last season's Division 5 state tournament appearance for coach Don Cooper with many of those players having the first day of practice off on the heels of the volleyball team's Division 4 state championship victory over Wabeno/Laona on Saturday in Green Bay. The Macks aim to contend in what should be a jam-packed fight atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference as the league welcomes Bloomer into the mix with Altoona moving on to the Middle Border Conference. The Lady Macks scrimmage at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Saturday and start the season by hosting Ladysmith on Nov. 16.

The East Lakeland Conference will also see change this winter on the hardwood as Clayton and Prairie Farm join the league as the Lakeland makes the move to a nine-team league with the West Lakeland becoming a 10-team conference with the elimination of the Central Lakeland.

Boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming will start their seasons next Monday.

