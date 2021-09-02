Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi sweeps Hudson in Big Rivers Conference opener

Before the Chi-Hi volleyball team played its first point on Thursday, the Cardinals were shorthanded.
But the team adjusted on the fly in convincing fashion to open the Big Rivers Conference season with a straight-set victory over Hudson (25-11, 25-18, 25-17) at Chi-Hi.
Sami Perlberg had a team-high 13 kills while Ella Hutzler had 13 digs in the win for Chi-Hi.
During warmups the Cardinals lost sophomore middle blocker Mykle Buhrow to an injury, forcing the team to switch up its rotations.
“We did not trail very much. It was very interesting," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said of the win. "Our middle blocker Mykle Buhrow goes down with a knee injury in warmups and I have my 5-foot-4 Isabelle Eslinger (defensive specialist) playing all around. We had people playing out of positions but kudos to our team because we were like ‘Hey, we can make it work and we’re a good team and as long as we play together we’re going to be fine’ and that’s exactly what they did.”
The diminutive Eslinger found her role within the front row and leaned on some experienced players at the net to help the Cardinals earn the win.
“I was struggling with court awareness in the front row," Eslinger said. "but I did my best to get every up I could.”
Chi-Hi scored six of the first eight points in the opening set, extending the lead to 6-2 on kills from Maddy Bauer and Perlberg. Later the team used a 6-0 run off the serving arm of Perlberg and four more to push the lead to 16-4 and force a Hudson timeout. The Cardinals kept the pressure on from there and maintained a comfortable distance and Sophie Robinson cemented the opening-set win with a kill.
Set two was much tighter until a stretch of six out of seven points for the Cardinals gave the team a 22-15 lead. The Raiders got back within five at 23-18 before the Cardinals closed out the win.
A 10-1 run in set three put the Cardinals in position for the sweep. Kills from Bauer, Maddie Hunt, Perlberg and Robinson as well as a block from Bauer and aces by Paige Steinmetz and Hutzler pushed Chi-Hi to a 20-7 lead. Hudson chipped away at the lead to 22-16, but a Robinson kill stopped the run before Hunt and Steinmetz later sealed the wins with kills.
The Cardinals (11-1, 1-0) were coming off a strong effort at last weekend's UW-Stout Sprawl in Menomonie where the team finished second out of 40 teams to River Falls.
“We were so proud making to second place against River Falls in the (UW-Stout) Sprawl but our team was still like ‘Oh, but we didn’t compete,'" Heidtke said. "We made it all the way there and we know River Falls is a quality team and we want to compete. So we talked a lot this week about we’ve got to compete in every situation we’re in. It doesn’t matter what happens on our side. It doesn’t matter what happens against us. We control our 900 square feet and we’ve got to compete.”
Robinson had 10 kills while Hunt and Bauer had seven apiece and Steinmetz chipped in with six as a part of a balanced effort on offense.
“We’re really luck that we have hitters that can put the ball away and kudos to our hitters and to Maddy Bauer our setter because when we threw this new lineup at them with three minutes before we started they literally were like ‘we’ve got this, we’re going to work together," Heidtke said. "We’ll talk on the court and figure out what’s going to work and what we can do’ and they did that all three sets.”
Bauer had 40 assists while Hutzler and Steinmetz had four aces apiece and Eslinger added 10 digs.
Thursday's game was also a new experience for many players on the relatively young Chi-Hi squad as it featured their first home game with a full crowd. The home student section was loud and both Heidtke and the team felt the Cardinals fed off that energy in victory.
"It's awesome," Eslinger said of having the students back.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Thursday at Rice Lake before competing at a tournament in Merrill on Sept. 11.