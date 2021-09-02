Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi sweeps Hudson in Big Rivers Conference opener

Before the Chi-Hi volleyball team played its first point on Thursday, the Cardinals were shorthanded.

But the team adjusted on the fly in convincing fashion to open the Big Rivers Conference season with a straight-set victory over Hudson (25-11, 25-18, 25-17) at Chi-Hi.

Sami Perlberg had a team-high 13 kills while Ella Hutzler had 13 digs in the win for Chi-Hi.

During warmups the Cardinals lost sophomore middle blocker Mykle Buhrow to an injury, forcing the team to switch up its rotations.

“We did not trail very much. It was very interesting," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said of the win. "Our middle blocker Mykle Buhrow goes down with a knee injury in warmups and I have my 5-foot-4 Isabelle Eslinger (defensive specialist) playing all around. We had people playing out of positions but kudos to our team because we were like ‘Hey, we can make it work and we’re a good team and as long as we play together we’re going to be fine’ and that’s exactly what they did.”

The diminutive Eslinger found her role within the front row and leaned on some experienced players at the net to help the Cardinals earn the win.

“I was struggling with court awareness in the front row," Eslinger said. "but I did my best to get every up I could.”