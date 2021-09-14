Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Cornell off to strong start in East Lakeland Conference title defense

CORNELL — A season ago the Cornell volleyball team moved into an unfamiliar position.
The Chiefs are off to a strong start this fall in an effort to stay there.
Cornell improved to 5-0 in East Lakeland Conference play on Tuesday by defeating New Auburn and Lake Holcombe in a conference quad.
The Chiefs started the night by defeating the Trojans (25-15, 25-21, 25-20) before capping the evening with a three-set win over the Chieftains (25-14, 25-22, 25-19).
“They came out and executed some things that we’ve been working on and stressing on in practice," Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen said of her team. "Coming out and trying to be high energy and on top right away in our first match, which we have been in the last few matches we came out and played really well our first set to hopefully set the tone for the rest of the match.”
Michayla Turchen and Jayda Turchen led the Chiefs (6-2, 5-0) with 10 and eight kills, respectively, against the Trojans while Jayda added five aces. Bralee Schroeder and Teaira Spaeth had eight assists apiece and Brooke Anderson had six aces and nine digs against New Auburn.
Michayla Turchen had eight kills against Lake Holcombe with Jayda Turchen adding six kills and seven aces. Anderson had a team-high 16 digs and four aces while Makya Heatherington had 13 assists.
Last season Cornell went unbeaten in East Lakeland play to win what is believed to be the program's first conference title since 1980. The Chiefs return several key contributors from that team and with the addition of some talented newcomers have a mix that Lorenzen believes can compete at a high level once again.
Now as the team others are looking at to beat if they want to contend, Lorenzen said the team is feeding off that pressure as they know they're going to have to work hard against teams gunning for them.
“The ladies keep bringing up the pressure of it but I also think they’re rising to it and its helping them and pushing them in practice," Lorenzen said.
Cornell jumps out of league action on Thursday for a quad in Auburndale and returns to East Lakeland competition on Sept. 23 against Flambeau.
New Auburn defeated Lake Holcombe in four sets (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17) in the middle matchup of the day for the Trojans' second East Lakeland win of the season. The Trojans used big runs in the first and second sets to grab the early advantage before the Chieftains battled back to force a fourth set. In set four New Auburn scored the final five points including a block from Katie Reimer, kill by Morgan Berg and ace from Aliya North to clinch the match.
“They just got a lot more consistent," said New Auburn assistant coach Sarah Henry, who was subbing for head coach Louise Cody. "They learned to trust each other better on the floor, talking a little bit more and just playing consistently and remembering what they were supposed to do instead of worrying what’s going on around them.”
Henry said a young Trojans team with just one senior (Kaylee Boortz) has already shown growth early in the season and credited the team for always fighting hard. New Auburn plays at Flambeau on Thursday.
“They’re making a ton of progress and both coach Cody and myself are proud of that," Henry said.
The Chieftains also have a young roster with just three returners from a season ago (Josi Elmberg, Olivia Larson and Karly Kirkman). Brooke Gingras and Emma Lechleitner had 13 and eight kills, respectively, for the Chieftains against the Trojans. Chloe Lee had 32 assists, Ella Hartzell had 20 assists with Elmberg added 16 and Gingras had a team-high six aces.
Gingras added seven assists against the Chiefs while Lee had 15 assists and Hartzell had 11 digs for Lake Holcombe (3-10, 3-3).
“I’m really proud of how they played in the second match," Lake Holcombe coach Beth Meddaugh said. "They put together what we’ve been working on.”
Lechleitner was making her varsity debut for the Chieftains in the middle and Meddaugh credited the sophomore for her play there, as well as Gingras who has fared well in her first significant varsity campaign.
Lake Holcombe hosts Flambeau next Tuesday.
“I think they’ve come a long way in a short season so far," Meddaugh said. "We still have a ways to go.”