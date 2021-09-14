Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Cornell off to strong start in East Lakeland Conference title defense

Last season Cornell went unbeaten in East Lakeland play to win what is believed to be the program's first conference title since 1980. The Chiefs return several key contributors from that team and with the addition of some talented newcomers have a mix that Lorenzen believes can compete at a high level once again.

Now as the team others are looking at to beat if they want to contend, Lorenzen said the team is feeding off that pressure as they know they're going to have to work hard against teams gunning for them.

“The ladies keep bringing up the pressure of it but I also think they’re rising to it and its helping them and pushing them in practice," Lorenzen said.

Cornell jumps out of league action on Thursday for a quad in Auburndale and returns to East Lakeland competition on Sept. 23 against Flambeau.

New Auburn defeated Lake Holcombe in four sets (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17) in the middle matchup of the day for the Trojans' second East Lakeland win of the season. The Trojans used big runs in the first and second sets to grab the early advantage before the Chieftains battled back to force a fourth set. In set four New Auburn scored the final five points including a block from Katie Reimer, kill by Morgan Berg and ace from Aliya North to clinch the match.