Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 1 Sectionals: River Falls outlasts Chi-Hi in five-set thriller to advance to state

The Chi-Hi volleyball team battled back from a pair of set deficits before falling to River Falls in five sets on Saturday evening in a Division 1 sectional championship classic at Chi-Hi (22-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 12-15).

The Cardinals (37-3) lost the first and third set, but responded to those losses with wins to even it up as the second one forced a winner-take-all set five. River Falls (31-3) raced out to an early 8-2 advantage in the final set, a push that included five in a row. Chi-Hi cut into the lead, getting it own to 10-0 after a hitting error by the Wildcats. but the Wildcats responded with the next two points and ultimately finished off the match with a kill from Dani Lien that hit the back foot inbounds on Chi-Hi's side of the court, sending the Wildcats to state for the sixth year in a row.

“I am just so proud to call them my team. What a match," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said of his team. "We lost set one and responded and won set two and then the same thing, down set three we could’ve easily folded. Nope, we said we’re going to push it to five and then sometimes in a short game to 15 things don’t go your way and that’s what happened to us. We played our hearts out and we played the best we did all season and that’s all you can ask for in a sectional final.”

Taylor Peterson and Maddy Doerre had kills as a part of the early surge in set five for the Wildcats, a program with many veterans that are familiar high-profile match environments.

“I just think that experience gave us a little bit of a nod (in set five) because they’ve got some weapons, that’s for sure," River Falls coach Sara Kealy said.

Saturday marked the third matchup of the season between the two Big Rivers programs. River Falls won the first two convincingly with a two-set win in the championship match at the UW-Stout Sprawl on Aug. 28 and a straight-set win to clinch the outright Big Rivers title on Oct. 14.

“Every time we’ve played them they’ve gotten better and better and I think the more familiar with what’s on the other side of the net the more you know what to expect," Kealy said of facing Chi-Hi for a third time. "At the Sprawl at the beginning of the year it was a tournament site and it’s just kind of weird to play in that environment. Last time we played them it was at home and they gave us such a good first set 25-23 and didn’t get over the hump and I think emotionally that’s hard when you’re like I was right there and didn’t finish it. So that match ended up going fast but I knew playing here it would be a totally different story.”

River Falls defeated Chi-Hi in each of their six matchups since the start of the 2020 season but Saturday's was the first to go to the deciding set. The Cardinals made that happen by surviving late pushes by the Wildcats in sets two and four. River Falls trailed 23-22 in the second set before the Cardinals closed it out to even the match and after the Wildcats took the last five points in set three, the Cards ended the fourth set with a similar flurry as kills from Sami Perlberg and Sophie Robinson gave Chi-Hi the last three points to push the match to a deciding set five.

“Great teams don’t like fifth sets because it’s a crap shoot once you get there and so this one just happened to be between two great teams and it rolled their way this time," Heidtke said. "Doesn’t mean it couldn’t have rolled ours. We started off slow but the important thing was we battled. There was never a time with our body language where I thought we were out of the match and I think that’s the most impressive thing because anyone who watched us play River Falls at River Falls in conference knew halfway through set two they were feeling defeated and that never happened tonight.”

The Cardinals were playing in the sectional finals for the first time since 2013 and were one set away from advancing to state for the first time in program history.

Senior Adelaide Hoeschen had a strong night at the serving line for the Cardinals.

“Talk about a kid that plays her best match in the sectional final of her senior year," Heidtke said of Hoeschen, "you just can’t say anything better about her as a kid and to come in and be clutch – she didn’t play well against Marshfield and she knew it – and so Friday in practice she was like I can do better and I’m going to. How impressive? I just can’t say enough about her.”

River Falls joins Appleton North, Holmen, Oconomowoc, Brookfield Central, Burlington, Oak Creek and Kettle Moraine as the Division 1 state field, which gets underway with quarterfinal action on Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

For the Cardinals its a tough end to one of the top seasons in program history. The team graduates a trio of seniors in Isabelle Eslinger, Ella Hutzler and Hoeschen, three players who helped solidify the defense for the team with plenty of experience and pushed the program to levels rarely seen.

“I told the girls it hurts right now but two weeks from now you’ll back and say we went 37-3. How many times has Chi-Hi gone 37-3?" Heidtke said. "They have nothing to be upset about. Hopefully it’s fuel for the returners and they come back feeling super hungry for that experience.

"I just can’t say enough nice things about my team. I love them and care about them a lot.”

