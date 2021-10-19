Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 2 Regionals: Successful Bloomer program opens another playoff push with sweep over Northwestern

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball program is no stranger to postseason success.

And while many of the ingredients coming into the playoffs this year are different, the Blackhawks could be once again poised to make some noise.

Bloomer opened the Division 2 playoffs on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Northwestern (25-14, 25-19, 25-14) in the regional quarterfinals. The Blackhawks advance to host Osceola on Thursday in the regional semifinals.

The Blackhawks (22-13) rarely trailed in the win over their former Heart O'North Conference rival, pulling away with long runs as dominant net play and efficient serving sparked the win.

Bella Seibel led Bloomer with nine kills while Lexi Post added six and Leah Bleskacek had five. Bleskacek also had two solo blocks on defense with Katlyn Jones having four block assists and Zoe Pielhop and Ciarra Seibel adding two block assists each as Bloomer's length and athleticism at the net stymied any sustained offense for the Tigers (4-22).

“Oh my gosh, our blocks tonight were on top," Bloomer coach Heather Henry said. "That’s a defensive skill that we work on and we have our defense to back them up but when we can stop them at the net it’s even better.”

Bella Seibel was strong at the serving line with four of her team's 13 total aces. Bleskacek had three aces and Paige Jacobs and Post had two each. Jacobs served nine straight points in the second set, a stretch that helped Bloomer expand a tight one-point lead.

“We played as a team, that’s really what we did," Henry said. "We came out, we had energy, we had a gameplan and we stuck to it.”

Jacobs and Amelia Herrick moved the Bloomer offense with 15 and five assists, respectively. Madison Faschingbauer had seven digs in the win.

“I think we just had really good energy tonight and we were able to get a lot going," Bleskacek said. "We worked together, we worked as a team so we did really well.”

Bloomer worked through and up-and-down regular season full of changes. The Blackhawks graduated seniors Josie Kostner, Megan Bischel and Nicole Breu from last year's regional championship team and came into 2021 with a new coach and in a new conference as Bloomer made the move to the Western Cloverbelt for all sports except for football. The season started on a strong note as the Blackhawks went 8-1 at the season-opening Warhawk Invite in Whitewater and Bloomer was ranked ninth in the first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 state coaches poll of the season.

But that hot start followed with an winless performance at a quad in Somerset and Bloomer lost its Western Cloverbelt opener to Thorp in four sets. The team had highs and lows at it worked through the regular season, ultimately finishing with a 4-3 record in league play to tie with Stanley-Boyd for third place. But through the peaks and valleys the team kept learning and growing and feels it came out on the other side better for it.

“I think moving conference definitely helped us pick up our game," Post said. "We had a lot more competition and it really helped us."

The Western Cloverbelt had three teams (Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, McDonell) represented in the final state coaches poll of the regular season and overall nearly all of the league's eight teams will be in postseason action in Thursday's semifinal round.

Henry took over the program for longtime coach Liz Bohl and the Blackhawks have remained a consistent winner.

“There’s been a lot of changes – there’s a new conference, new coaches but we just all got to work together," Bleskacek said. "We came together really well and just played really good over time.”

The Blackhawks have won 15 playoff matches dating back to the start of the 2016 season with four regional championships and one trip to state. Thursday's opponent is a familiar one with the Chieftains. Bloomer most recently faced Osceola on Oct. 2 at the Bloomer invite, a matchup the Blackhawks won in two sets.

The winner on Thursday advances to Saturday's regional championship round to face either top-seeded Saint Croix Central or eighth-seeded Prescott. Bloomer has advanced to the regional final in seven of the last eight years including five in a row. The Blackhawks know they will face a tough test with the Chieftains but feel they are up to the task.

“It is a great way to start off the playoffs," said Henry of the playoff win, "the first match of playoff series and I am really looking forward to what we have to see on Thursday and come and stick to it, play with energy, play as a team and have fun.”

