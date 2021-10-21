Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 4 Regionals: McDonell sweeps Clayton, advances to regional finals for 14th consecutive season

The McDonell volleyball team is taking a crash course in chemistry building recently.

The Macks battled injuries throughout much of the regular season, but are now back at full strength as McDonell advanced to the Division 4 regional finals with a straight-set win over Clayton on Thursday in the regional semis (25-23, 25-18, 25-22). McDonell will play at Eau Claire Immanuel on Saturday night for a regional title, the 14th consecutive season the Macks have played for a regional crown.

Destiny Baughman had a team-high 13 kills while Marley Hughes added nine kills, Kait Ortmann chipped in with eight and Grace Goettl had seven in a balanced effort at the net for the Macks (30-12).

The regular season was filled with peaks and valleys for McDonell but entering the postseason the Macks are focused on playing at their best in an effort to follow up last season's Division 4 state runner-up performance with another strong postseason effort.

“We have had some really close losses, some really painful losses this year and we’ve talked all season about learning from them and taking the lessons that come from that and putting them into action," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "It took us a little longer to do that this year, getting our team back to full strength obviously helps but tonight I’m really happy with how they played. They battled back, they stayed mentally tough and those things are the most important to me as a coach as we move forward.”

The toughest challenge Thursday from the sixth-seeded Bears came in the opening set as Clayton put together a run of seven straight points to move to a 18-13 advantage. But the third-seeded Macks had a response as a kill from Baughman started a stretch of seven out of eight points won with Emma Stelter's kills giving her team a 20-19 lead. Clayton took the next two points before a kill by Goettl helped McDonell take a point as the set went to 23-23 before back-to-back blocks at the net by the Macks closed out the first set with a win.

McDonell methodically pulled away in the second set before a five-point run midway through set three helped the Macks take control en route to the sweep to continue a stretch of regional finals advancement dating back to 2008. Lauryn Deetz led the Macks with 13 digs, followed by 12 from Sydney Flanagan while Deetz also had four aces. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 22 and 14 assists, respectively.

This year's path back featured plenty of bumps along the way. Injuries around the team made building chemistry tougher as lineup changes happened often for a group of many returners from last season's state finalist.

“It’s easier because a large majority of our team has already made it to state and been there, so we know the mindset to have," Deetz said. "But it’s nice having the new people so they can follow with that new mindset.”

The senior group of Sydney Flanagan, Stelter, Ortmann, Deetz and Baughman have focused on communication with the new players.

“It’s really about the seniors talking to the underclassmen (and) communication," Baughman said.

As the season has gone on and some of those injured players have returned, the team has also attacked each practice with an added sense of urgency knowing the season could be done at any time.

“We practice how we play," Deetz said. "That’s a big thing we’ve been doing lately. Each practice can be our last practice and looking at it that way makes us play that much better.”

The Macks were ranked fifth in the state in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches of the regular season and are once again in a tough half-sectional that includes the number one team (Turtle Lake), number six (Eau Claire Immanuel) and an honorable mention (Clear Lake). McDonell finished 3-4 in Western Cloverbelt play, good for fifth place overall. That effort included five-set losses to Western Cloverbelt champion Fall Creek in a match where the Crickets rallied from an 0-2 deficit and Bloomer, a Division 2 regional finalist.

"Those are hard mentally for a program that is pretty successful and I think it took some time for us to let those absorb, let those hurt but to learn from them," Hanson said of the defeats. "If it didn’t mean anything, it wouldn’t hurt and it wouldn’t be as fun. It means a lot to the girls and I think that’s why they continue to work hard for that and continue to fight through all those challenges that naturally come in a season.”

Now the Macks turn their attention to the Lancers in Saturday's regional finals. Second-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel moved on with a convincing win over tenth-seeded Frederic (25-5, 25-9, 25-17) and the Macks and Lancers are no strangers to seeing each other at this time of the year. Five times during McDonell's run consecutive regional finals appearances have the Macks faced Immanuel with a regional title on the line. McDonell has won three of the five meetings but the Lancers have won two of the last three including a fourth-set win in 2018.

“I think that both of us are great programs," Hanson said. "That ties into why we see each other so often (in the playoffs). Obviously we’re close but that’s what volleyball is supposed to be about. The postseason is supposed to be challenging, it’s supposed to be competitive. It forces us to build off of everything from the season and puts us in a great position for that.

"We’ve been challenged, we’ve been tested, we have struggled, we’ve succeeded (and) we’ve kind of had the whole realm of everything this season.”

