Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 4 Sectionals: McDonell overcomes slow start to top Clear Lake in four sets, advances to sectional finals

The McDonell volleyball team has faced many tough situations in recent games.

But the Macks have passed the tests presented and will get a chance for another on Saturday.

McDonell overcame a slow start in losing the first set before rallying to take the final three in a Division 4 sectional semifinal victory over Clear Lake on Thursday evening at McDonell (21-25, 28-26, 29-27, 25-21).

The Macks (32-12) advance to face Mercer with a trip to state on the line Saturday at 7 p.m. in Clear Lake. McDonell faced set point in each of the first three sets but after dropping the opener, rallied in sets two and three to wins and fell behind 5-0 in the fourth set before storming ahead and using a stretch of six out of seven points to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Ortmann's final kill of the night moved her team to a 24-19 lead. Clear Lake scored the next two points to close within three and after a McDonell timeout the last serve of the night for the Warriors went into the net to clinch the victory for the Macks as the team moved to the sectional finals for a second year in a row.

"I think it didn't matter what we were going through, we knew we could come back and win," McDonell senior middle hitter Kait Ortmann said of the rally. "We had home court, we had everyone cheering us on and we trusted each other. We wanted to win with each other and that's what happened."

Destiny Baughman led McDonell with 22 kills while Ortmann added 15 kills as the Macks got off to about as tough a start as imaginable, falling behind early 9-0 as the Warriors came out hot from the service line with those first nine points coming off Brooklyn Tolzman's arm. The Macks methodically worked their way back into the game and trailed by two after a kill from Baughman before the Warriors finished the set with three of the final four points to take an early 1-0 lead.

“They have some really good servers," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of the start. "So some of their points were things that they earned, that they did a great job executing on. But we got hesitant a little bit and a little bit of doubt came in but it was, as a coach I’m so proud to see them go together. They went and they picked that person up that was struggling. You can see the say ‘you got it, I’ll pass that ball for you (so you) can get a kill’ and it just allowed to them get out and make that switch. That’s insane to win two sets like that (facing set point).”

Another long run set the Warriors up well in set two as nine straight points including eight in a row off the arm of Klaire Steinberger with two aces in the mix moved Clear Lake in front 16-12. McDonell stayed within striking distance but faced set point on three occasions trialing by one, lastly 26-25 before rattling off three straight points punctuated by one of Grace Goettl's 10 kills to bring the match even at one.

McDonell led by as many as seven points in set three before the Warriors mounted a rally and went in front 24-23. The teams traded points to get to 27-all before the final two points went McDonell's way with a Marley Hughes kill sealing the win to go in front two games to one.

Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 25 and 20 assists, respectively while Cooper added 10 digs and Bresina had two aces. Lauryn Deetz had a team-high 33 digs and three aces while Baughman added 22 digs, three solo blocks and two aces. Goettl chipped in with 10 digs and Aubrey Dorn added seven kills for a deep front row of McDonell that had its hands full with an active Clear Lake (25-11) defense that came through with plenty of tough digs to extend points.

"Just one word — amnesia," Baughman said of facing Clear Lake's relentless defense. "Just forget about it and keep going."

McDonell's half of their half-sectional was loaded with high-profile teams. McDonell was ranked fifth in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 4 state coaches poll of the regular season, one spot ahead of Eau Claire Immanuel who the Macks outlasted in a five-set thriller in last Saturday's regional final.

Clear Lake was an honorable mention in the poll but was coming off an impressive four-set win over top-ranked Turtle Lake on Saturday.

“Clear Lake is a really good team and its unfortunate we play Immanuel, Turtle Lake, Clear Lake all in the same sectional because I think all of our teams are great, all of these programs are great," Hanson said. "We were fortunate to come out on top. I’m very proud of our girls and the determination and the fight that they showed. We’re not done yet.”

McDonell faced an up-and-down regular season as the Macks battled injury, finishing with a 3-4 record in the Western Cloverbelt Conference. But the team got healthy and found the right combination at the right time and now has a quick turnaround to face the Tigers (26-6), who emerged with a five-set win over Prentice in the section's other semifinal. Mercer was also an honorable mention in the final state coaches poll of the regular season.

"It took us a while to get there this season but it's a whole different team than it was two weeks ago and that's what it should be like, that's what it should feel like at this point of the season," Hanson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.