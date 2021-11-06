Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell volleyball sweeps Wabeno-Laona for second WIAA championship

GREEN BAY — The McDonell volleyball team put an emphatic stamp on a strong stretch of volleyball by sweeping Wabeno-Laona (25-13, 25-15, 25-14) on Saturday morning to win the Division 4 state championship at the Resch Center.

Destiny Baughman led the Macks (36-14) with 12 kills in a balanced offensive attacked backed by strong defense and serving to deliver the first state title for the McDonell program since winning the Division 4 crown in 2009.

McDonell only trailed for one point in the three-set match — that coming on the opening point of the second set before the Macks responded with kills from Marley Hughes and Baughman. Four consecutive points early in set three helped the Macks take control on back-to-back kills by Hughes and back-to-back aces by Sydney Flanagan. Wabeno/Laona (37-9) clawed back to within two at 11-9 but the Macks put the foot on the gas from there and pulled away. Coming out of a McDonell timeout in front 24-14, the Macks and Rebels had a long volleyball before a Wabeno/Laona kill attempt went on the outside of the out-of-bounds indicator on the net, giving the final point of the match to the Macks and setting off a frenzied celebration on the court.

“I’m so proud of them for the way that they came down and fought," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We had a lot of adversity (in) our season and there was a lot of low points in our season and they flipped a switch and they made conscious efforts to change things around and the level of ball we were playing the last three weeks is a whole different level than we played the rest of the season and that’s a tribute to them – their mental toughness, their physical ability obviously. I’m just so proud of them.”

Saturday's sweep of the Rebels was the final match in a stretch of 12 consecutive sets won by the Macks, dating back to the team's sectional semifinal win over Clear Lake on Oct. 28. Since then the Macks earned straight-set wins over Mercer, Wonewoc-Center and Wabeno/Laona with the push starting when McDonell overcame a loss in set one to beat the Warriors.

Grace Goettl added nine kills, Hughes had seven and Kaitlyn Ortmann chipped in with five as a part of a balanced effort on offense.

Defensively the Macks had the tough challenge of slowing down stellar Wabeno/Laona senior Elizabeth Krawze, who entered state with 555 kills and had 26 kills in Friday's semifinal win over top-seeded Monticello. The Macks limited the 5-foot-8 outside hitter to just nine kills on 46 total attack attempts.

“We watched a lot of film last night and that film really helped for today, knowing where she was going to hit by swinging cross court and then sitting inside on blocking schemes and on the edges," McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz said of Krawze. "That worked really well today.”

The Macks had nine aces in Saturday's win — five coming from Ortmann including a stretch of four in row late in the second set — and Flanagan added two. The Macks had 16 aces — including seven by Abby Bresina — in Friday's semifinal win over Wonewoc-Center.

“I think we always are pretty aggressive at serving," Hanson said. "We hit our spots really well. We hit a lot of seams and a lot of gaps and forced the passers to pass balls out of their body and that’s a hard thing to do and we executed. We executed our game plan yesterday and today really well.”

Wabeno/Laona was playing the state tournament for the first time and was the lone three or four seed to advance to any of Saturday's state championship games. Krawze led the Rebels in kills and also had a pair of aces and 14 digs. Wabeno/Laona knocked off state-ranked Three Lakes and Marshfield Columbus in sectionals to advance to state.

“We set out with what we wanted to accomplish – we made it to state, we represented the northwoods, we’re taking home a ball and unfortunately today we just did not execute to our best ability," Wabeno/Laona coach Michelle Boor said. "But we gave it everything that we had and we left it all on the floor.”

McDonell was the lone team in the Division 4 field with state tournament experience, finishing runner-up to Burlington Catholic Central in 2020 in a one-day tournament in Little Chute.

Bresina and Emily Cooper had 21 and 11 assists, respectively, and Deetz had a team-high 10 digs with Cooper adding 10. The Macks had eight team blocks at the net with Hughes with six block assists, Goettl adding four and Josie Witkowski chipping in with a pair to keep a hard-swinging Rebel team at bay.

“They’re a very good team and we just weren’t pressing as well at the net as we normally do," Boor said. "Our back row was a little bit slow and flat footed. We were just late to everything.”

This year's McDonell team were all merely youngsters the last time the Macks won a gold ball, that came in 2009 with a victory over Wausau Newman that came nearly 12 years to the day of Saturday's championship.

The Macks graduate a strong five-players senior class of Baughman, Ortmann, Emma Stelter, Deetz and Flanagan, five crucial players in McDonell's state championship journey.

“It’s a dream. It doesn’t feel real right now," Flanagan said of winning state. "I’ve always grew up watching the big kids do it and I never thought I’d be able to do it and today is a dream, a goal that not everybody gets to achieve and I’m just so happy me and my four fellow seniors got to do what we did today. We’re achieving a goal that not everybody gets to have and I know for me and hopefully for Lauryn that it’s a dream come true.

"Last year we wanted it bad. We came back and we got it.”

