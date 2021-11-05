Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 4 State Semifinals: McDonell sweeps Wonewoc-Center, advances to Saturday's state title game

GREEN BAY — The McDonell volleyball team got better as the morning went on.

The Macks punched their ticket to the Division 4 state championship game for a second year in a row with a straight-set sweep over Wonewoc-Center (25-21, 25-19, 25-11) on Friday morning at the Resch Center.

McDonell (35-14) will meet Wabeno/Laona at 9 a.m. Saturday morning for the state championship.

The Macks rarely trailed in Friday's match, taking control of the second and third sets with long runs before closing out the Wolves to advance to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game for the third time in program history.

“I feel like we had a pretty good scouting report coming in and a pretty good game plan, and we executed that," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "I think we came out mentally tough, and we were ready to go and we for the first time in the playoffs didn’t get down to a big deficit. We came out pretty consistent and confident right away, and we just dug in. They made some great plays and great digs, and when they did, we responded with great play of our own.”

Destiny Baughman, Marley Hughes, Grace Goettl and Aubrey Dorn each had six kills in a balanced effort on offense for the Macks, while Kait Ortmann added five kills and Josie Witkowski had three kills. Overall, the Macks made just seven errors on 68 attempts at the net, compared to 19 errors in 72 attempts from Wonewoc-Center.

“We’ve talked all year about making the play and not waiting for the other team to make the mistake and going out and earning the point, and I thought we did that great this morning," Hanson said. "I feel like we executed. Things weren’t perfect, as they never are, but we worked through that and I thought we executed really well. We did a good job of pressing over on our block which made a huge difference for our blockers. But offensively I thought we did great, too. We hit some shots that we knew were their defenders were so we were able to hit around them. We just executed.”

Nine straight points in the third set — eight off the arm of Ortmann — helped the Macks improve a 6-5 advantage to a 15-5 lead, and McDonell cruised from there as Baughman's final kill of the game sent the team to the state title game.

The toughest set of the match came right away as the two teams traded points and the lead early. McDonell led by as many as six in the first set, but the Wolves made a run with six out of seven points to close the gap to 22-21. But from there, the Macks scored the final three points to close out the opener.

McDonell built a sizable advantage early in the second set with 11 straight points — 10 in a row served by Lauryn Deetz — to put Wonewoc-Center in a hole they were unable to dig out of.

Abby Bresina served seven of McDonell's 16 aces on the day. Deetz and Bresina also had six digs apiece, while Baughman added five. Bresina and Cooper moved the offense with 16 and nine assists, respectively, and the trio of Goettl, Ortmann and Dorn had two block assists each.

Kelsey Justman led Wonewoc-Center (27-3) with 12 kills and Jaelyn Stowe had 21 assists for the Wolves, who were making their first trip to state in program history after knocking off Highland in last Saturday's sectional finals.

“I really liked how we came out in the first couple sets and played," Wonewoc-Center coach Nikki Justman said. "I thought we played really competitively the first two sets but not so much the third. Their blocking and their swings just got the better of us in the third set.”

The Macks will face the Rebels after Wabeno/Laona scored a four-set win over top-seeded Monticello in the other state semifinal. Wabeno/Laona is making its first trip to the state tournament, though Laona previously advanced to the Class C state tournament in 1977 and 1978.

“We knew that they’re an offensive team and they have some big hitters, so we knew that coming in," Hanson said. "But we also knew that if we could pass and control the ball better that we’re also very offensive. We did that really well today. We had some great ball control and that allowed us to take them out of system consistently and when you get them out of system they have a tough time scoring. That’s what we scouted. We were hopeful that our scouting plan was true, and we played great.”

Wabeno/Laona (38-8) finished second to Three Lakes in the Northern Lakes Conference standings during the regular season.

Last season, McDonell defeated Prentice in the state semifinals before falling to Burlington Catholic Central in the championship game. Prior to that the Macks last played for a state championship in 2009 when McDonell brought home the gold ball. The Rebels defeated state-ranked Three Lakes and Marshfield Columbus in sectionals to advance to state prior to earning their semifinal win on Friday. Wabeno/Laona is led offensively by senior outside hitter Elizabeth Krawze (555 kills, 149) digs and senior middle hitter Jaclyn St. Peter (174 kills).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.