Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Experienced Stanley-Boyd squad jumps back into Western Cloverbelt title race

STANLEY — It's been a process for the Stanley-Boyd volleyball team to make its way back into contention in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.

But the Orioles have done just that, improving to 3-1 on the young season with a straight set victory over Cadott on Tuesday evening (25-19, 25-16, 25-9).

Emily Brenner was tough at the net for the Orioles (15-3, 3-1) with 25 kills, followed by nine kills, six blocks and three aces from Lily Hoel. Kayte Licht added seven kills for a Stanley-Boyd squad that got better as the match went on.

“That’s kind of been our mode all year is we start out a little bit shaky that first set and as we go that confidence comes," Stanley-Boyd coach Rainy Antolak said of her team. "I have all the belief in the world in these girls. It’s just they have to they have believe as much as I do.”

Tuesday's win was also the 100th coaching victory for Antolak, who led the Orioles to a Western Cloverbelt Conference title in 2014 and the Division 3 sectional finals in 2015 as a part of those 100 wins.

This year's Oriole team isn't short on experience as most of the upperclassmen have spent the last several years on varsity. This year's seniors and juniors were freshmen and sophomores in 2019 when the Orioles went 1-6 in league play to finish tied for seventh place in the conference standings. Last year the Orioles improved to 3-4 but in a COVID-19 shortened season played less than a dozen matches.

Stanley-Boyd is experienced and potent up front led by the junior Brenner, who earned first team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County honors in 2020 after a short season with 107 kills and 101 assists and 83 digs while playing both outside hitter and setter.

"The big thing with these girls is we have Emily, she lives and breathes volleyball," Antolak said. "You can ask her anything about any match, player in Wisconsin and she can tell you the stats. The whole group...open gyms, they're just very dedicated and they're good girls. They get along, they work together. They're all about team so that makes a huge difference."

Hoel and Licht were All-Chippewa County honorable mentions with Hoel earning second team all-conference accolades as a junior.

Kaden Drehmel and Avery Vait had 12 and 11 assists, respectively, running the offense for the Orioles as the team won its third straight league matchup after opening the season with a four-set loss to Osseo-Fairchild on Sept. 16.

The Hornets hung tough with the Orioles at times during the match. Lauryn Goettl served two aces during a four-point push to pull even with Stanley-Boyd at 15 in the first set and later briefly led before five points in a row helped the Orioles pull away. Another five-point run in the second set for Stanley-Boyd improved a 16-13 advantage to 21-13 before the Orioles completed the sweep in set three.

Cadott was dealt a tough blow recently with an injury to middle blocker Makenna Barone. Now without the services of the 6-foot-2 Barone who earned first team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County honors in 2020, the Hornets and first-year coach Lynn Schreiner are serving for a new lineup combination that can lead to success.

“We’re still trying to find our footing after losing a big part of our offense and a big part of our team with Makenna going down and we’re still getting our footing under us and those little spurts are going to come into big moments," Schreiner said. "As soon as they realize that we’re going to be so much better for it.”

The Hornets opened league play with a straight-set win over Eau Claire Regis on Sept. 14 but since then have lost to Bloomer, Thorp and now the Orioles. Life in league play won't get any easier for Cadott as the Hornets host Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday and Fall Creek and McDonell in the near future — three teams that advanced to state a season ago.

Add in tournaments at New Richmond and Altoona to the schedule and the Hornets don't have a ton of time to find a new lineup, but Schreiner is confident her team will figure things out before the postseason.

“They’re not quitters. This is a fun group to coach," Schreiner said. "They come out aggressive all the time and we’re just waiting for them to come around and I know they will.”

Stanley-Boyd heads for Fall Creek on Thursday to face the Western Cloverbelt leading Crickets. Fall Creek was ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 state coaches poll and has already earned league wins over McDonell, Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer and Eau Claire Regis.

“We are going to have to start out hot and we’re going to have to serve receive well off the bat and just get our offense going," Antolak said of the matchup with the Crickets. "If we can do those things – serve receive and get our offense going – we’re a good defensive team. We’ll have that.

"A strong offense is what we’re going to need.”

