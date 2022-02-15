Watch Now: Prep Wrestling Division 3 Team Sectionals: St. Croix Falls closes out Cadott for title

CADOTT — The St. Croix Falls wrestling team bested Cadott 35-31 on Tuesday evening in the Division 3 team sectional final, advancing to the team state tournament next month in Madison.

The Saints broke open a tied dual with a stretch of four wins in five matches, the last win coming by pinfall at 170 pounds from Kole Marko to clinch the team victory.

Both teams earned sizable wins in their semifinal matchups earlier in the evening and through seven matches were locked locked in a 15-all tie.

St. Croix Falls' Mason Will earned a 24-9 technical fall win at 138 over Cadott's Ethan Duck and Griffin Marko followed up with a 4-1 decision win over Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag to push the lead to 23-15.

Cadott's Tristan Drier controlled his matchup at 152 against St. Croix Falls' Sam Glenna, but couldn't complete a pinfall on the senior. Drier earned four points from the 20-7 major decision win to close the gap to 23-19 but the Saints put the match out of reach with back-to-back pin wins.

The first came from Devyn Rode over David Lallemont at 160 to set the stage for St. Croix Falls' heavy-hitter Kole Marko. The senior Marko — a three-time state champion in the midst of an unbeaten season — scored a pinfall in 45 seconds over Caden Kingston to give the Saints a 14-point lead at 35-19 with two matches to go, clinching the victory.

“When you’ve got a Kole Marko, you know your within six (points) at all times," St. Croix Falls coach Joe Raygor said. "That’s always a nice little cushion.”

With the team win secured, the Saints forfeited the final two matches as Cole Pfeiffer and Dawson Webster picked up the wins at 182 and 195, respectively, to close the final gap to four.

“I don’t know what to say, they outwrestled us tonight," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said of St. Croix Falls. "The matches we expected to win we didn’t and they’re a great team for a reason.”

St. Croix Falls started the match with a 6-3 decision win at 220 as Eli Prokop nipped Axel Tegels. Cadott took the lead in the second match as Gavin Tegels quickly secured a pinfall win over Kasey Johnson in 40 seconds to put the Hornets up 6-3. Cole Steffen came back with a 2-0 decision win over Kaleb Lodahl at 106 to tie the score at six before Kellen Kelly pinned Lukas Simenson in 28 seconds at 113 to put the Saints up 12-6.

The Saints extended the lead to nine at 15-6 after Josh Davidsaver earned a sudden death 6-5 win over Logan Harel at 120. The Hornets won the next two matches to bring the dual even as Brayden Sonnentag pinned Kody Fleck in 3:04 at 126 and Nick Fasbender secured an exciting 3-1 sudden victory over Kaden Clark at 132.

Cadott started the night with a dominant 69-9 team win in the semifinals over Whitehall while St. Croix Falls bested Ladysmith 48-27.

Lodahl, Harel, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Duck, Drier, Lallemont, Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay and Gavin Tegels each earned pinfall wins against the Norse while Webster picked up an 8-5 decision victory.

The Hornets and Saints have clashed many times on the mat over the years. Last season Cadott advanced to the Division 3 team state tournament by finishing first in team scoring at individual sectionals in St. Croix Falls, just nine points in front of the hosts. Those pandemic-altered rules were in place last year before the postseason returned to its standard route of team regional champions advancing to a one-site team sectional.

Raygor was a part of the St. Croix Falls team that lost to Cadott in the 2007 Division 3 team sectional championship match and knew his Saints needed to be ready for a fight.

“There’s a lot history between St. Croix (Falls) and Cadott and those guys run a heck of a program," Raygor said of Cadott. "So every time you come here, you know you’re going to be in for a fight.”

Cadott and St. Croix Falls were ranked fourth and 11th, respectively, in the state in the latest Division 3 team standings from Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

“I think we both knew we were two of the best teams in northwest Wisconsin and we knew the clash was coming," Spaeth said. "It didn’t work in our favor tonight. We were confident it was going to but you get humbled in wrestling for sure.”

Despite coming up short in its bid for a return to team state, the Hornets still have plenty on their plate and the team prepares to send 11 wrestlers to Saturday's individual sectionals in St. Croix Falls.

“Hopefully we can send as many kids to the individual state wrestling tournament as possible," Spaeth said.

