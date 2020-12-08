WATCH NOW: Prep Wrestling: Early, late wins help Cadott push past Boyceville in season-opening dual

“We knew they’d be really tough matches and the kids don’t like to lose so they were good matches to get," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said of the tight battles. "We’re glad we got them. Any time you wrestle a Boyceville wrestler you know it’s going to be tough.”

Sonnentag competed at 126 after winning the Division 3 championship at 106 last winter. The sophomore worked quickly for the win in pinning Emma Gruenhagen in 49 seconds. Drier later added a pinfall win in 1:28 over Peyton Ponath in the penultimate match.

Boyceville got on the board with its heavy hitter as two-time state champion Trett Joles pinned Gavin Tegels in the third period at 220 pounds. Keegan Plemon followed up Joles' victory with a pin over Kane Mengel at 3:37 to push Boyceville to a 12-6 lead. Noah Evanson picked up a forfeit win at 106 for the Bulldogs before the Hornets won the rest of the matches.

“They’re going to have a fun season and so are we," Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said of the matchup with Cadott. "This was a good match for us. We need to get better. We need to get in better shape and there was a lot of close matches in there.”

Nick Fasbender, Kaleb Sonnentag and David Lallemont had matches by forfeit.