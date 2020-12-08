WATCH NOW: Prep Wrestling: Early, late wins help Cadott push past Boyceville in season-opening dual

CADOTT — The Cadott wrestling team wasted no time in finding a strong test.
Competitive victories early and late helped the Hornets push past Boyceville 45-18 in a nonconference dual opener for both teams on Tuesday evening.
Cadott and Boyceville had a combined seven state qualifiers from a season ago in action on Tuesday including two head-to-head matchups starting and ending the competition.
Nelson Wahl scored a 5-2 win over Ira Bialzik to begin the contest for the Hornets at 170 pounds and Cole Pfeiffer grabbed a 10-8 decision win over Nate Stuart at 160 to cap the evening.
Dawson Webster picked up a 2-0 decision win over Tyler Dormanen at 182 pounds and Brayden Sonnentag (126) and Tristen Drier (152) scored first-period pinfall wins for Cadott.
Wahl finished second place at last year's Division 3 state individual tournament at 152 pounds and opened his senior season with a win over a fellow state qualifier in Bialzik, who advanced to the Division 3 tourney at 138 pounds. Wahl grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first period before extending it to 5-2 in the second for the final margin of victory. Two early points from Webster was enough to win the second match of the night and put Cadott in front 6-0.
Pfeiffer and Stuart advanced to state at 138 and 126 pounds, respectively, in February and had quite the competitive battle to close the dual. Pfeiffer led 4-2 after the first period but needed a pair of late points in the second period to tie the score at eight heading into the third where he would take the lead for good.
“We knew they’d be really tough matches and the kids don’t like to lose so they were good matches to get," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said of the tight battles. "We’re glad we got them. Any time you wrestle a Boyceville wrestler you know it’s going to be tough.”
Sonnentag competed at 126 after winning the Division 3 championship at 106 last winter. The sophomore worked quickly for the win in pinning Emma Gruenhagen in 49 seconds. Drier later added a pinfall win in 1:28 over Peyton Ponath in the penultimate match.
Boyceville got on the board with its heavy hitter as two-time state champion Trett Joles pinned Gavin Tegels in the third period at 220 pounds. Keegan Plemon followed up Joles' victory with a pin over Kane Mengel at 3:37 to push Boyceville to a 12-6 lead. Noah Evanson picked up a forfeit win at 106 for the Bulldogs before the Hornets won the rest of the matches.
“They’re going to have a fun season and so are we," Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said of the matchup with Cadott. "This was a good match for us. We need to get better. We need to get in better shape and there was a lot of close matches in there.”
Nick Fasbender, Kaleb Sonnentag and David Lallemont had matches by forfeit.
With regular season weekend tournaments being cut out of the schedules for Cadott and Boyceville, now more than ever teams want to make the most of each competition they get. The Hornets and Bulldogs faced off in an enhanced set of exhibition matches designed to help get more athletes more competition.
“We’re just, to be honest with you, happy that we’re competing," Spaeth said.
Spaeth said the team's schedule has already changed three times thus far this year and could change again as the year rolls on. Cadott has its standard Cloverbelt Conference duals on tap and has also picked up a nonconference home dual with Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro for early in January and Spaeth said the team will look to continue to add teams that can field a full lineup to maximize opportunities for the wrestlers, even reaching out to Division 1 programs.
Currently the Hornets have a home-heavy schedule that continues next Tuesday when Cadott hosts Abbotsford/Colby before hosting Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal on Dec. 22.
“(We’re working to) get better each and every day," Spaeth said. "I just hope and pray that we get a January and February and time will tell if we do.”
