Watch Now: Six prep events to watch for this week

A full week of prep action offers plenty of key matchups and events. Here's six to watch this week.
Monday
Boys Basketball—Cadott at Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.; Owen-Withee at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—New Auburn at Northwood, 6:30 p.m.; Rib Lake at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Winter, 7:15 p.m.; Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at New Auburn, 7 p.m.; Augusta at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Cornell at Winter, 5:45 p.m.; Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Gilman at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at River Falls, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Hayward, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 5 p.m.
Wrestling—Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer/Colfax (Colfax), 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Magicians, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball—Gilman at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 7 p.m.; Frederic at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.
Wrestling—Cadott at Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 5 p.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Turtle Lake, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7 p.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (Neillsville), 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Flambeau at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Flambeau at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Loyal, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.
NAHL—Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel, 3 p.m.
Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Holmen, 9 a.m.
Boys Hockey—University School of Milwaukee at Chi-Hi, 8 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Marshfield at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 2 p.m.
Wrestling—Bloomer/Colfax, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Ladysmith, 9:30 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Chi-Hi, 10 a.m.
Photos: Top Winter Sports Photos
Superior at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 11-23-21
Bloomer girls basketball at Colfax 11-22-21
Ladysmith at McDonell girls basketball 11-16-21
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi girls basketball 11-19-21
Hudson at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-30-21
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell boys basketball 12-2-21
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi girls basketball 12-3-21
U.S. Women's Olympic National Team vs Chippewa Steel 12-6-21
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-7-21
Menomonie at Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey 12-9-21
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Fall Creek at McDonell girls basketball 12-11-21
Wausau West at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-13-21
Elk Mound at Bloomer boys basketball 12-14-21
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey at Eau Claire Area 12-16-21
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 12-17-21
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 12-17-21
Santa Claus Boys Swimming Invitational in Eau Claire 12-18-21
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Fall Creek at Cadott girls basketball 12-21-21
Stanley-Boyd boys basketball at Elk Mound 12-28-21
Loyal at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-28-21
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-4-22
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-6-22
McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Regis 1-7-22
The Cadott wrestling team defended its home turf on Saturday in crowning five individual champions as a part of a tournament title at the program's home invitational. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight class titles.
Chi-Hi graduate Kayla Frank (Hanley) earned her first varsity basketball coaching victory last week, leading the Stanley-Boyd girls program in relief of her former high school coach Alison Becker with the Orioles.
Connor Crane finished with a game-high 23 points and was one of four Bloomer boys basketball players in double figures as the Blackhawks earned a 73-34 Western Cloverbelt win over Cadott on Friday evening.
The Cadott girls basketball team ran its win streak to seven in a row on Thursday evening with a 68-47 win at Bloomer. Lauryn Goettl led the way for the Hornets with 22 points and Laken Ryan added 17 points in the win.