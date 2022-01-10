Watch Now: Six prep events to watch for this week

A full week of prep action offers plenty of key matchups and events. Here's six to watch this week.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Cadott at Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.; Owen-Withee at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—New Auburn at Northwood, 6:30 p.m.; Rib Lake at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Winter, 7:15 p.m.; Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at New Auburn, 7 p.m.; Augusta at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at Winter, 5:45 p.m.; Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Gilman at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi triangular, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at River Falls, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Hayward, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 5 p.m.

Wrestling—Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer/Colfax (Colfax), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Magicians, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Gilman at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 7 p.m.; Frederic at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.

Wrestling—Cadott at Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 5 p.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Turtle Lake, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7 p.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (Neillsville), 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Flambeau at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Flambeau at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Loyal, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.

NAHL—Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Holmen, 9 a.m.

Boys Hockey—University School of Milwaukee at Chi-Hi, 8 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Marshfield at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 2 p.m.

Wrestling—Bloomer/Colfax, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Ladysmith, 9:30 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Chi-Hi, 10 a.m.

