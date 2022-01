Watch Now: Six sports events to watch for this week in Chippewa County

The calendar soon turns to February, which means the playoffs are fast approaching on the winter sports landscape.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Spooner at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Stanley-Boyd at Athens, 7:15 p.m.; Whitehall at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Onalaska at Chi-Hi, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Clayton, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at Clayton, 5:45 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Granton at Gilman, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.; Saint Croix Central at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Augusta at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 5 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Barron, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Lac Courte Oreilles at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Hayward at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Central Wisconsin (D.C. Everest), 7 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Bruce at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Spencer at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Bruce at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Lac Courte Oreilles at Cornell, 6 p.m.; Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Elk Mound at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.

NAHL—Kenai River Brown Bears at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball—Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 3 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Superior (Big Rivers championship), 10 a.m.

Wrestling—Bloomer/Colfax, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Cadott (Cloverbelt championship), 10 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Frederic (Lakeland championship), 10 a.m.

NAHL—Kenai River Brown Bears at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

