Watch Now: Six sports events to watch for this week in Chippewa County

As the weather stays cold, the action stays hot as a busy week of Chippewa County moves one week closer to the playoffs. Here's what you need to know about a busy week of action.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Neillsville, 7:30 p.m.; Colfax at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Glenwood City at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Stevens Point at Chi-Hi, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Prairie Farm at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Boyceville at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Winter at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Prairie Farm at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Winter at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.; Baldwin-Woodville at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—ECA Stars at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Gilman at Colby, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming—River Falls at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling—Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 6 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Winter at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—New Auburn at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Winter at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Spencer at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Superior, 6 p.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 4 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Abbotsford, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL—Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Marshfield Columbus at McDonell, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Marshfield Columbus at McDonell, 3 p.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Wisconsin Dells, 9:30 a.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Independence, 9:45 a.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.

