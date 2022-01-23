Watch Now: Six sports events to watch for this week in Chippewa County

As the weather stays cold, the action stays hot as a busy week of Chippewa County moves one week closer to the playoffs. Here's what you need to know about a busy week of action.
Monday
Boys Basketball—Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Neillsville, 7:30 p.m.; Colfax at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Glenwood City at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Stevens Point at Chi-Hi, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—Prairie Farm at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Boyceville at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Winter at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Prairie Farm at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Winter at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.; Baldwin-Woodville at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—ECA Stars at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball—Gilman at Colby, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Cornell at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming—River Falls at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 6 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—Winter at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—New Auburn at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Winter at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Spencer at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Superior, 6 p.m.
Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 4 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Abbotsford, 5:30 p.m.
NAHL—Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Marshfield Columbus at McDonell, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Marshfield Columbus at McDonell, 3 p.m.
Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Wisconsin Dells, 9:30 a.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Independence, 9:45 a.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
The Cadott girls basketball team dealt Osseo-Fairchild its first defeat of the season on Tuesday in a 66-61 Western Cloverbelt Conference triumph. Lauryn Goettl had a game-high 30 points including four 3-pointers in the victory for the Hornets.
The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team picked up its first Western Cloverbelt Conference win of the season Thursday and did so at a rival's expense, besting Cadott 63-41. Lily Hoel and Jessica Hazuga each scored 17 points for the Orioles.
The McDonell girls basketball team held off a late Bloomer rally for a 57-54 win on Saturday at McDonell, moving the Macks into a tie with Osseo-Fairchild atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with five league games to go.
The Bloomer boys basketball team dealt Western Cloverbelt Conference leading Fall Creek its first league loss of the season Friday with a 47-38 victory. Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a team-high 13 points for the Blackhawks and Connor Crane added 11 points.
Carsen Hause scored the first 10 of his game-high 20 points early as the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team bested Cadott 55-39 on Friday evening. The win moves the Orioles into a tie atop the Western Cloverbelt standings with Fall Creek.