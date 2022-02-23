Wednesday Prep Girls Basketball Regional Roundup: McDonell, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe win openers

Lauryn Deetz scored 25 points and Emily Cooper added 21 points as the top-seeded McDonell girls basketball team opened Division 5 postseason play with a 67-27 win over Prentice on Wednesday evening.
The duo combined for five of the team's nine 3-pointers and Sydney Flanagan added five points for the Macks (21-3), who jumped out to a 46-16 halftime lead and advance to face ninth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel on Friday evening in the regional semifinals.
Mallory Burcaw scored eight points for Prentice (3-20).
Appleton West 66, Chi-Hi 44
At Appleton, the 16th-seeded Terrors turned it on in the second half of a Division 1 regional quarterfinal win over the 17th-seeded Cardinals.
Ava Reuter scored 16 points for Chi-Hi (1-24) and Brooklyn Sandvig added 15.
Alaysia Rusch had 16 points for Appleton West (8-17), who advances to face top-seeded Hortonville.
At Osceola, the eighth-seeded Chieftains earned a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over the ninth-seeded Blackhawks.
Abby Iverson and Brooklyn Sarauer each scored 11 points for Bloomer (10-15).
Hattie Fox had a game-high 25 points for Osceola as it advances to play at top-seeded St. Croix Falls (14-11).
Cadott 65, Augusta 31
At Cadott, the sixth-seeded Hornets rolled past the 11th-seeded Beavers in Division 4 action.
Laken Ryan led the way for Cadott (19-6) with 17 points including five of her team's 11 3-pointers. Emma Kowalczyk had 16 points and Elly Eiler scored 15 points as the Hornets play at third-seeded Colfax on Friday.
Kennedy Korger led Augusta (11-14) with 17 points.
Stanley-Boyd 64, Viroqua 30
At Stanley, the seventh-seeded Orioles outscored the 10th-seeded Blackhawks by a 41-15 in the second half of a Division 3 battle.
Teagen Becker had a game-high 24 points and was joined in double figures by Leslie Derks with 12 points for the Orioles (9-16), who advance to play at second-seeded Elk Mound on Friday.
Zoey Clark scored 12 points for Viroqua (3-21).
Lake Holcombe 44, Owen-Withee 41
At Holcombe, the fourth-seeded Chieftains edged the 13th-seeded Blackhawks in a Division 5 opener.
Brooke Lechleitner scored a game-high 19 points and Emma Lechleitner added 15 points as the Chieftains (16-5) move on to host fifth-seeded Clear Lake on Friday.
Geneva Capetillo had 13 points for Owen-Withee (6-19).
Turtle Lake 51, New Auburn 27
At Turtle Lake, the seventh-seeded Lakers beat the 10th-seeded Trojans in a Division 5 matchup.
Morgan Berg scored 12 points and Evelyn Cody added 11 for New Auburn.
Maczkenzie Tarman had a game-high 25 points for the Lakers, who play at Prairie Farm on Friday.
