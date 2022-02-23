Wednesday Prep Girls Basketball Regional Roundup: McDonell, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe win openers

Lauryn Deetz scored 25 points and Emily Cooper added 21 points as the top-seeded McDonell girls basketball team opened Division 5 postseason play with a 67-27 win over Prentice on Wednesday evening.

The duo combined for five of the team's nine 3-pointers and Sydney Flanagan added five points for the Macks (21-3), who jumped out to a 46-16 halftime lead and advance to face ninth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel on Friday evening in the regional semifinals.

Mallory Burcaw scored eight points for Prentice (3-20).

Appleton West 66, Chi-Hi 44

At Appleton, the 16th-seeded Terrors turned it on in the second half of a Division 1 regional quarterfinal win over the 17th-seeded Cardinals.

Ava Reuter scored 16 points for Chi-Hi (1-24) and Brooklyn Sandvig added 15.

Alaysia Rusch had 16 points for Appleton West (8-17), who advances to face top-seeded Hortonville.

Osceola 60, Bloomer 38

At Osceola, the eighth-seeded Chieftains earned a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over the ninth-seeded Blackhawks.

Abby Iverson and Brooklyn Sarauer each scored 11 points for Bloomer (10-15).

Hattie Fox had a game-high 25 points for Osceola as it advances to play at top-seeded St. Croix Falls (14-11).

Cadott 65, Augusta 31

At Cadott, the sixth-seeded Hornets rolled past the 11th-seeded Beavers in Division 4 action.

Laken Ryan led the way for Cadott (19-6) with 17 points including five of her team's 11 3-pointers. Emma Kowalczyk had 16 points and Elly Eiler scored 15 points as the Hornets play at third-seeded Colfax on Friday.

Kennedy Korger led Augusta (11-14) with 17 points.

Stanley-Boyd 64, Viroqua 30

At Stanley, the seventh-seeded Orioles outscored the 10th-seeded Blackhawks by a 41-15 in the second half of a Division 3 battle.

Teagen Becker had a game-high 24 points and was joined in double figures by Leslie Derks with 12 points for the Orioles (9-16), who advance to play at second-seeded Elk Mound on Friday.

Zoey Clark scored 12 points for Viroqua (3-21).

Lake Holcombe 44, Owen-Withee 41

At Holcombe, the fourth-seeded Chieftains edged the 13th-seeded Blackhawks in a Division 5 opener.

Brooke Lechleitner scored a game-high 19 points and Emma Lechleitner added 15 points as the Chieftains (16-5) move on to host fifth-seeded Clear Lake on Friday.

Geneva Capetillo had 13 points for Owen-Withee (6-19).

Turtle Lake 51, New Auburn 27

At Turtle Lake, the seventh-seeded Lakers beat the 10th-seeded Trojans in a Division 5 matchup.

Morgan Berg scored 12 points and Evelyn Cody added 11 for New Auburn.

Maczkenzie Tarman had a game-high 25 points for the Lakers, who play at Prairie Farm on Friday.

