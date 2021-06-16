Wednesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer softball blasts Spooner for Division 3 regional championship

BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team trailed early, but not for long as the Blackhawks topped Spooner 7-1 on Wednesday in a Division 3 regional championship matchup.
Bloomer (26-2) advances to Monday's sectionals to host Northwestern.
The Rails scored once in the top of the first inning but that would be the only run of the game for Spooner as the lead didn't last long. Bloomer scored twice in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by Emily Kuehl and a single by Delaney Zwiefelhofer to take a lead the 'Hawks wouldn't relinquish. Four runs in the fifth inning helped Bloomer add some insurance runs, scoring on an error and groundout before Zwiefelhofer blasted a two-run home run. Another groundout in the sixth inning scored another run for the Blackhawks.
Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-3 to lead Bloomer with Kylee Sedlacek adding two hits including a double and Kuehl driving in two. Calley Olson struck out 10 while scattering three hits, two walks and one earned run in 4.1 innings pitched. Kuehl threw 2.2 scoreless innings with no hits or walks and three strikeouts.
Fall Creek 5, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3
At Cornell, the Crickets scored four runs in the seventh inning to edge the Knights in a Division 4 regional title game.
Fall Creek scored four unearned runs in the top of the seventh after the Knights (15-5) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. Alyssa Helland and Kaitlyn Heinzen each drove in a run while Helland and Teaira Spaeth had one stolen base apiece for Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Pitcher Izzy Clark struck out nine in seven innings, allowing one earned run to go with six hits and a pair of walks.
Catrina Cline was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in and Sam Olson added two RBIs of her own and struck out eight in victory in the circle for the Crickets (13-13).
Glenwood City 10, Cadott 1
At Glenwood City, the top-ranked Hilltoppers defeated the Hornets (11-11) in a Division 4 regional title matchup.
Glenwood City advances to host Fall Creek on Monday in the sectional semis.
Thorp 4, Gilman 1
At Thorp, the Cardinals bested the Pirates for a Division 5 regional championship.
The Cardinals scored all four runs in the third inning with Brianna Horn driving in two and Kaytlyn Stunkel and Trysta Leech each adding an RBI.Leech also struck out 13 batters across seven innings while scattering four hits, one walk and one earned run for the win in the circle.
Jolene Windl was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Cardinals.
Addy Warner drove in Gilman's lone run in the sixth inning and had a double at the plate while striking out 12 in allowing two earned runs in six innings in the circle for the Pirates (13-9).
Thorp (14-9) moves on to face McDonell on Monday in the sectional semifinals at Casper Park.
Baseball
Medford 2, Bloomer 1
At Medford, the Raiders edged the Blackhawks in a Division 2 regional championship contest.
Two runs by Medford (23-3) in the second inning help up as the Blackhawks scored once in the sixth inning to close the deficit to one run. Ethan Rothbauer started the inning with a single and eventually scored on an error before the Raiders escaped without any further damage.
Jack Strand allowed a pair of earned runs in four innings for Bloomer (22-3) before Jay Ryder and Keegan Yohnk combined for two innings of scoreless relief. Caleb Guden struck out 11 in allowing one unearned run in 6.2 innings for the Raiders, who advance to face Sparta on Tuesday in Rice Lake in the sectional semis.
Thorp/Gilman 11, Fall Creek 5
At Fall Creek, Thorp/Gilman scored in each of the first six innings to help earn a Division 3 regional championship over the Crickets.
Jack Syryczuk was 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Kade Kroeplin, Aiden Rosemeyer, Brayden Boie and Logan Kroeplin each had two hits in the victory. Rosemeyer and Boie had two runs batted in and Rosemeyer stole two bases as Thorp/Gilman (15-6) advances to play Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday morning in Cumberland in the sectional semifinals.
Gavin Boie earned the win in relief for Thorp/Gilman, striking out seven while scattering five hits, five walks and one earned runs across 4.1 innings pitched.
Lucas Costley was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Crickets (15-6).