Wednesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer softball blasts Spooner for Division 3 regional championship

BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team trailed early, but not for long as the Blackhawks topped Spooner 7-1 on Wednesday in a Division 3 regional championship matchup.

Bloomer (26-2) advances to Monday's sectionals to host Northwestern.

The Rails scored once in the top of the first inning but that would be the only run of the game for Spooner as the lead didn't last long. Bloomer scored twice in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by Emily Kuehl and a single by Delaney Zwiefelhofer to take a lead the 'Hawks wouldn't relinquish. Four runs in the fifth inning helped Bloomer add some insurance runs, scoring on an error and groundout before Zwiefelhofer blasted a two-run home run. Another groundout in the sixth inning scored another run for the Blackhawks.

Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-3 to lead Bloomer with Kylee Sedlacek adding two hits including a double and Kuehl driving in two. Calley Olson struck out 10 while scattering three hits, two walks and one earned run in 4.1 innings pitched. Kuehl threw 2.2 scoreless innings with no hits or walks and three strikeouts.

Fall Creek 5, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3

At Cornell, the Crickets scored four runs in the seventh inning to edge the Knights in a Division 4 regional title game.