Wednesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys hockey holds off Superior

ASHWAUBENON — Jack Bowe scored two goals while Jackson Hoem and Owen Krista also found the net for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team on Wednesday in a 4-3 win over Superior at the Notre Dame Academy Showcase.

Hoem, Krista and Bowe each found the net in a three-goal second period to help the Cardinals (4-5) take a 3-2 advantage.

Bowe added his second goal of the game 37 seconds into the third period. George Hansen scored twice for Superior (4-5) including a goal 5:21 into the third to cut the Cardinal advantage to 4-3.

Zach LeMay made 25 saves in net for Chi-Hi.

Black River Falls 4, R/A/M 2

At Menomonie, the Tigers doubled up Regis/Altoona/McDonell in a nonconference matchup.

Evan Gustafson scored twice for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (1-8) with Jackson Jones and Isaiah Martin each assisting on one goal.

Boys Basketball

Appleton East 65, Chi-Hi 42

At Green Bay, the Patriots pulled away from the Cardinals in a nonconference battle.

Keion Twyman scored 14 points and Jackson Gugel added nine points for the Cardinals (1-8).

Caleb Glaser led Appleton East with 12 points in a balanced scoring effort for the Patriots (10-0) with four players in double figures.

Whitehall 58, McDonell 40

At Whitehall, the Norse pulled away from an 18-all game at the half for a win.

Canan Huss scored 18 points and Joe Janus added eight points for the Macks (4-4).

Devon McCane had 21 points for Whitehall (4-2).

Boys Swimming

Chi-Hi's Beranek wins 100 breaststroke

At Baraboo, Ryan Beranek finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke for the Cardinals at the Thunderbird Invitational.

Beranek was also third in the 200 individual medley while Erik Petrowski was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Rowan Rinick was runner-up in the 100 butterfly while the 200 medley relay team was also second.

As a team the Cardinals were fourth in the final standings.

Girls Basketball

Homestead 95, Chi-Hi 41

At Middleton, the Cardinals fell in a nonconference contest.

Ava Reuter led the Cardinals (0-10) with 12 points.

Madison Fitzgibbon had a game-high 26 points for Homestead (9-2).

Rice Lake 43, McDonell 41

At Rice Lake, the Warriors edged the Macks in a nonconference battle.

Emily Cooper led McDonell (5-2) with 10 points and Abigail Petranovich added eight.

Jordan Roethel scored 14 points for Rice Lake (6-3).

Wrestling

Chi-Hi's Bruhn wins three times at On The Water Classic

At Oshkosh, Connor Bruhn won three of his five matches at 120 pounds on Wednesday on the first day at the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water Classic.

Bruhn was 3-2 on the day while David Hughes was 2-1 at 126 and Dalton McGraw finished 2-2 at 152 on the first day of the tournament to lead the Cardinals.

Cadott sends five to semis at Northern Badger Classic

At River Falls, the Hornets advanced five wrestlers to the semifinals on the opening day at the Northern Badger Classic.

Brayden Sonnentag (126), Kaleb Sonnentag (138), Tristan Drier (152), Cole Pfeiffer (160) and Gavin Tegels (220) each went unbeaten in their respective weight classes on day one. Kaleb Lodahl (106) and Nick Fasbender (132) were each 2-1.

Bloomer/Colfax's Luke Blanchard (145) and Bowen Rothbauer (160) won all three of their matches and will be in semifinal action as well. Samy Espinal went 3-1 at 220 and Ethan Rubenzer was 2-1 at 170 on the first day of the tournament. Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman won three of his four matches at 145 for the Wolfpack.

Stanley-Boyd's Trevino 4-1 at Bi-State Classic

At La Crosse, Troy Trevino won four matches on the first day at the Bi-State Classic.

Trevino put together a 4-1 effort at 138 in his first day at the tournament to lead the way for the Orioles.

