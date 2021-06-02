 Skip to main content
Wednesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Elkin finishes third at Division 1 boys golf regional
Wednesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Elkin finishes third at Division 1 boys golf regional

SUPERIOR — Chi-Hi senior Brett Elkin shot a 71 to finish in third place individually at Wednesday's Division 1 boys golf regional at Nemadji Golf Course.

Elkin finished three shots back of Eau Claire Memorial's Will Schlitz (68) and two behind Hudson's Bennett Swavely (69) for first and advances to next week's sectional.

As a team the Cardinals were sixth out of eight teams with a score of 341 as Eau Claire Memorial (290), Hudson (299), River Falls (305) and New Richmond (311) moved onto sectionals as the top-four finishing teams.

Aiden McCauley shot an 85 to finish in 28th place while Zach LeMay tied for 34th with his 90 and Brody Markert shot a 95 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.

