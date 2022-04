Wednesday Prep Roundup: McDonell/Regis' Bauer earns medalist honors at Colfax/Elk Mound Whitetail Invitational

COLFAX — McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Andrew Bauer took home the top individual spot on Wednesday at the Colfax/Elk Mound Whitetail Invitational boys golf tournament at Whitetail Golf Course with a score of 80.

Bauer finished one stroke ahead of Ellsworth's Oricchio and Prescott's Tyler Reiter for the top spot in leading the Saints to a runner-up finish as a team.

Carter Grill shot an 87 to finish in a tie for 10th place while Josh Brickner and Isaac Petersilka each shot an 89 to tie for 14th place. As a team McDonell/Regis finished with a 345, trailing only Ellsworth at 340.

Cadott took seventh place in the team standings a 404 with Peter Weir leading the way with an 87 to tie for 10th. Ethan Foldy shot a 98, Jacob Ackley finished with a 100 and Ewan Weir had a 119.

Stanley-Boyd was 10th in team scoring with a 450. Dominic Raffetto shot a 98, Cole Brenner carded a 109, Collins Natzke shot a 121 and Jacob Girard finished with a 122 for the Orioles.

