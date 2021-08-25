Wednesday Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson second at season-opening Boyceville cross country invite

BOYCEVILLE — Dan Anderson finished in second place to lead the McDonell boys cross country team on Wednesday at the Boyceville Invitational.

Anderson finished second with a time of 17 minutes, 26.3 seconds and was just behind Durand's Parker Schneider (17:26.1) for first.

As a team the McDonell boys were fifth with 113 points with Corbin Holm taking 22nd, Eddie Mittermeyer finishing 26th, Keagan Galvez taking 36th and Aidan Misfeldt coming home in 38th to round out the scoring runner for the Macks. Prescott won the team title with 61 points with Elk Mound in second (81) and Glenwood City (85) taking third.

Cadott's Peter Weir finished 11th for the Hornets, who ran incomplete. Wyatt Wellner (62nd), Ewan Weir (80th) and Sage Handrick (93rd) were the other runners for Cadott. New Auburn also ran incomplete, led by Cole Pederson (103rd) and Oliver Cody (107th).