Wednesday Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson second at season-opening Boyceville cross country invite

BOYCEVILLE — Dan Anderson finished in second place to lead the McDonell boys cross country team on Wednesday at the Boyceville Invitational.
Anderson finished second with a time of 17 minutes, 26.3 seconds and was just behind Durand's Parker Schneider (17:26.1) for first.
As a team the McDonell boys were fifth with 113 points with Corbin Holm taking 22nd, Eddie Mittermeyer finishing 26th, Keagan Galvez taking 36th and Aidan Misfeldt coming home in 38th to round out the scoring runner for the Macks. Prescott won the team title with 61 points with Elk Mound in second (81) and Glenwood City (85) taking third.
Cadott's Peter Weir finished 11th for the Hornets, who ran incomplete. Wyatt Wellner (62nd), Ewan Weir (80th) and Sage Handrick (93rd) were the other runners for Cadott. New Auburn also ran incomplete, led by Cole Pederson (103rd) and Oliver Cody (107th).
Christie Abbe finished in 55th place to lead the McDonell girls, who were 14th as a team with 359 points. Eva Bushman (75th), Gretta Sokup (97th), Olivia Clark (107th) and Maria Herron (132nd) were the other scoring runners for the Macks. Jaycee Stephens was 61st for Cadott, who ran incomplete. Lucy Lindeman (82nd), Mia Weggen (86th) and Mallory Kyes (131st) were the other runners for the Hornets. Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Carly Vavra finished 95th for the Knights.
Glenwood City's Bella Simmons won the girls race (21:36.8) with Colfax's Molly Heidorn (21:47.7) in second. Durand took the top girls team spot with 55 points and Colfax (104) was runner-up.