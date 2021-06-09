Wednesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd softball doubles up Webster/Siren for Division 3 regional quarterfinal win

STANLEY — Four runs in the sixth inning helped the Stanley-Boyd softball team pull away to an 8-4 victory over Webster/Siren on Wednesday in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest.

Stanley-Boyd (4-16) advances to play Bloomer on Monday in the regional semifinals.

Sierra Close and Ashly Zastrow each had three hits for the Orioles and Tina Benson added two hits including a double and one run batted in. Emme Felmlee and Kaden Drehmel each drove in two runs while Close and Alexa Liszewski scored two runs apiece in the win.

Zastrow earned the win in the circle, throwing all seven innings and allowing four unearned runs with six strikeouts.

Boys Golf

Cadott's Weir 16th at sectionals

At Frederic, Peter Weir finished in 16th place to lead the Hornets in a Division 3 sectional hosted at Frederic Golf Course.

The sophomore Weir shot an 87 while Cadott senior Cole Sopiarz finished with a 91 to tie for 20th place to conclude their seasons.