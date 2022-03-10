What To Watch: Five things to watch at the state girls basketball tournament

The WIAA girls basketball state tournament gets underway Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Here's five things to watch as Wisconsin's 20 remaining teams aim to bring home state championships.

Royal rematch

McDonell vs Wisconsin Rapids Assumption is the only one of the 10 semifinal matchups to be a rematch from last season's semifinals. The Royals edged the Macks 46-43 in the Division 5 semis on the way to a state championship. Lauryn Deetz scored a team-high 11 points and added seven rebounds for the Macks while Ainara Sainz de Rozas led the Royals with 16 points and four steals.

Unbeaten opportunities

Three teams enter the state tournament with the chance to cap unbeaten seasons with championships.

Reedsburg, Mineral Point and Randolph are unbeaten entering the state tournament. Reedsburg (28-0) is a No. 2 seed in the Division 2 tournament and faces No. 3 Pewaukee on Friday afternoon, Mineral Point (28-0) is the top seed in Division 4 and squares off with fourth-seeded Westfield (27-1) on Thursday evening and top-seeded Randolph (29-0) matchups with with four seed Highland (26-3) in the first Division 5 semifinal of Friday at 9:05 a.m.

New Faces

Last year McDonell was one of the teams making their state tournament debut and this season two other area teams are heading to state for the first time.

Menomonie and St. Croix Falls are making their first trips to state after wrapping up sectional championships on Saturday. The Mustangs (25-3) won the Big Rivers Conference championship during the regular season and advanced to the Division 2 state tournament after Saturday's 56-44 victory over Lakeland. The Mustangs match up with Green Bay Notre Dame in the game following McDonell on Friday.

The Saints (24-4) finished second to Ladysmith in the Heart O'North Conference standings in the regular season before besting Altoona 65-45 in last Saturday's sectional championship game. St. Croix Falls faces Freedom in the second Division 3 semifinal of the day on Thursday afternoon.

Return to the Resch

This week's state tournament marks the first time since 2019 a full state tournament will be held at the Resch Center. The 2020 state tournament was halted after the first day amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 tournament was hosted between two sites across three days. McDonell played its Division 5 state semifinal in La Crosse, which also hosted Division 2 and 4 state tournament while Oshkosh hosted Division 1 and 3 tournaments.

County History

Four of Chippewa County's eight girls basketball teams have advanced to the state tournament with Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd. The Blackhawks have the most state appearances with four, finishing as the Class B runner-up in 1990 and Division 3 runner-up in 1992 and 2000 to go with a Division 3 semifinal appearance in 2017.

Chi-Hi advanced to the Division 1 state quarterfinals in 2005 and Stanley-Boyd made it to the Class B semifinals in 1979. McDonell made its first appearance last season as the Macks fell to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the Division 5 semifinals.

McDonell Record: 25-3 School Enrollment: 155 Conference: Western Cloverbelt Head Coach: Don Cooper Assistant Coaches: Ben Dodge, Lexi Magnuson, DJ Cooper Managers: Kristi Hess, Sydney Retzlaff, Alexis Lewis Roster # Name Pos. Gr. Ht. 0 Destiny Baughman SF/G 12 5-7 1 Marley Hughes PG/G 10 5-9 5 Maddie Geissler PG/G 10 5-5 11 Amber Adams SF/PF 12 5-9 15 Katie Ruf C 10 5-10 20 Sydney Flanagan SG 12 5-4 21 Emma Stelter PF/C 12 5-6 22 Emily Cooper PF 10 5-7 23 Aubrey Dorn C/PF 10 5-10 24 Lauryn Deetz SG 12 5-5 25 Kali Goulet SF 10 5-8 30 Laneyse Baughman SF/PF 12 5-2 31 Isabel Hartman G 10 5-6 34 Kylee Jenson SG 10 5-7 42 Abigail Petranovich C 12 5-10 Schedule Opponent W/L, Score Ladysmith W, 58-36 Cornell W, 92-13 Stanley-Boyd W, 58-52 Thorp W, 74-25 Fall Creek W, 62-44 Osseo-Fairchild L, 38-45 Rice Lake L, 41-43 Medford W, 57-42 Mondovi W, 48-40 Regis W, 47-36 Cadott W, 51-36 Stanley-Boyd W, 54-48 Neillsville W, 59-44 Thorp W, 68-31 Bloomer W, 57-54 Fall Creek W, 53-42 Osseo-Fairchild L, 50-59 Marshfield Columbus W, 56-24 Regis W, 61-39 Bloomer W, 50-31 Cadott W, 54-36 Eleva-Strum W, 76-45 Spencer W, 60-29 Prentice* W, 67-27 Eau Claire Immanuel* W, 59-29 Clear Lake* W, 58-33 Prairie Farm* W, 62-52 Northwood* W, 37-33 * - Playoffs

State Schedule Division 1 • (1) Kettle Moraine (25-3) vs (4) De Pere (24-4), Friday, 6:35 p.m. • (2) Brookfield East (25-3) vs (3) Appleton East (24-4), approx. 8:30 p.m. • Championship Game: Saturday, 15 minutes after Division 2 title game Division 2 • (1) Green Bay Notre Dame (27-1) vs (4) Menomonie (25-3), Friday, 1:35 p.m. • (2) Reedsburg (28-0) vs (3) Pewaukee (25-3), approx. 3:30 p.m. • Championship Game: Saturday, 6:35 p.m. Division 3 • (1) Waupun (25-3) vs (4) Dominican (18-9), Thursday, 1:35 p.m. • (2) Freedom (27-1) vs (3) St. Croix Falls (24-4), approx. 3:30 p.m. • Championship Game: Saturday, 15 minutes after Division 4 title game Division 4 • (1) Mineral Point (28-0) vs (4) Westfield (27-1), Thursday, 6:35 p.m. • (2) Laconia (24-4) vs (3) Neillsville (26-2), approx. 8:30 p.m. • Championship Game: Saturday, 15 minutes after Division 5 title game Division 5 • (1) Randolph (29-0) vs (4) Highland (26-3), Friday, 9:05 a.m. • (2) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (26-3) vs (3) McDonell (25-3), approx. 11 a.m. • Championship Game: Saturday, 11:05 a.m.

