WIAA girls basketball: C-FC forced to forfeit sectional semifinal over close contact concerns

Just like that one of the best seasons in the history of Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball is over.
Just a little under four hours from when they were scheduled to host Auburndale in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal, the Pirates announced they had to forfeit because of COVID-19 close contact concerns with a previous opponent according to Activities Director Lance Litchfield.
It’s a tough blow for the Pirates (17-4), who had just defeated Dairyland rival Blair-Taylor Saturday for the program’s first regional title since 2016. They then earned the No. 2 seed for sectionals on Sunday when the regional champions were re-seeded.
A Pirates win on Thursday would have them advance to play at perennial power and top-seeded Bangor — who advanced because of their own opponent, Hillsboro, had to forfeit — on Saturday. The winner would then go on to next weekend’s state tournament, which is being played at the La Crosse Center this year.
Emma-Lyn Stephenson’s overtime goal delivered the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team to the state championship game with a 4-3 triumph over Central Wisconsin on Wednesday evening at Greenheck Fieldhouse.
Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner capped a brilliant prep wrestling career by dominating his way to his third state championship, taking the title at 132 on Saturday at the Division 2 state individual tournament at Adams-Friendship High School.
Brooke Lechleitner had a game-high 15 points as the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team stunned Flambeau 49-35 on Friday evening in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup in Tony. The Chieftains advance to play top-seeded McDonell on Saturday night.
Matt Elmhorst and Tristen Harder each scored 18 points to lead the New Auburn boys basketball team past Gilman on Tuesday 70-41 in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory, the eighth consecutive win for the Trojans.
Sidney Polzin scored four goals and the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team never trailed en route to the co-op's first-ever state tournament berth in a 7-4 victory over St. Croix Valley on Saturday afternoon in the sectional finals.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team has gone from the basement of the Big Rivers Conference into the penthouse of the co-op's first state tournament berth. The Sabers have hit several important milestones along the way while reshaping the program's culture.
The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team broke open a tie game at the break by outscoring Chequamegon in the second half 36-27 to earn a 68-59 victory on Tuesday in their Division 3 regional quarterfinal playoff matchup.
The Cochrane-Fountain City Pirate girls basketball team heads toward the locker room for halftime during Saturday's WIAA division 4 regional championship.