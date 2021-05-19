WIAA: State track and field meet to be held at UW-La Crosse

The WIAA announced Wednesday afternoon that it will hold the state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse on June 24-26.

It is the return of a meet that wasn’t held in 2020 and has been hosted at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex every year since 1990.

The association released a schedule that will include one division completing competition each day. Division 3 will take place June 24, Division 2 June 25 and Division 1 June 26, breaking up what has traditionally been one two-day meet due to COVID-19 guidelines.

“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UW-L campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”

Attendance of up to 5,500 spectators will be permitted at the venue each day.

The announcement will give a handful of local competitors the chance to defend previous state championships locally if they qualify after being denied that opportunity a year ago.