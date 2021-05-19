WIAA: State track and field meet to be held at UW-La Crosse

The WIAA announced Wednesday afternoon that it will hold the state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse on June 24-26.
It is the return of a meet that wasn’t held in 2020 and has been hosted at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex every year since 1990.
The association released a schedule that will include one division completing competition each day. Division 3 will take place June 24, Division 2 June 25 and Division 1 June 26, breaking up what has traditionally been one two-day meet due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UW-L campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”
Attendance of up to 5,500 spectators will be permitted at the venue each day.
The announcement will give a handful of local competitors the chance to defend previous state championships locally if they qualify after being denied that opportunity a year ago.
Aquinas senior Lukas Beck won the Division 3 100 and 200 as a sophomore. He also ran with the Blugolds’ winning 800 relay team, and classmate Grace Gyllander and junior Andrea White did the same for the girls 800 relay.
Onalaska senior Landon Peterson won the Division 1 300-meter hurdles in 2019. Onalaska seniors Amalia Malecek and Kora Malecek also won championships in the Division 1 1,600 and 3,200, respectively.