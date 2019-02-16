INDEPENDENCE — The Cadott wrestling team is sending a strong roster of grapplers to next week's Division 3 state individual championship in Madison after six advanced out of Saturday's sectional with top-three finishes.
Brady Spaeth stayed unbeaten on the season and picked up a sectional title at 160 pounds while Nelson Wahl, James Pfeiffer and Ethan Tegels each finished second.
Kaleb Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels were each third, winning consolation bracket matches to stay alive and eventually advance to state.
"I'm just very proud of those guys," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said his team's performance, noting it's one of the largest groups the program has ever sent to the state tournament. "We're looking forward to having some fun in Madison and we'll see what happens this (upcoming) weekend."
Cornell/Gilman advanced two wrestlers to state as Sam Pickerign won the championship at 132 pounds and Spencer Kraus finished second at 160.
Brady Spaeth (43-0) continued on his dominant junior campaign by winning all three of his matches. He defeated Turtle Lake/Clayton's Hunter Heintz by pinfall in 31 seconds in the quarterfinals before besting Phillips' Parker Anderson in 57 seconds by pin in the semifinals. Brady Spaeth defeated Kraus by technical fall in the sectional championship match.
Wahl (28-6) pinned Flambeau's Randy Uhren in 3:20 and beat Saint Croix Falls' Bennett Bergmann by 12-5 decision to make his way into the 145 finals. Cochrane-Fountain City's Max Dascher pinned Wahl, followed by Wahl beating Bergmann by rule for second.
Pfeiffer (42-1) rolled into the finals at 170 with pinfall wins over Flambeau's John Schancer and Saint Croix Falls' Austin McCurdy. Blair-Taylor's Logan Schramek dealt Pfeiffer his first defeat of the season with an 8-7 decision in the championship match. Pfeiffer beat McCurdy by rule for second.
Ethan Tegels (38-5) used a pinfall over Whitehall's Liam Herrick and a 6-2 decision win against Shell Lake's Carter Lawrence to make it to the finals at 182. Boyceville's Trett Joles defeated Tegels by pinfall for first with Tegels beating Lawrence by rule for second.
Sonnentag (26-19) won by 8-2 decision over Cumberland's Gabby Skidmore in his quarterfinal match at 120. Sonnentag was defeated by major decision by Ladysmith's Trent Vollendorf in the semifinals, but Sonnentag stayed alive with a pinfall win over Whitehall's Alex Benson in 16 seconds in the consolation bracket before pinning Phillips' Domonic Kurth for third. Sonnentag was bested by Boyceville's Nate Stuart in a 12-5 decision for second.
Gavin Tegels (34-11) also overcame a semifinal defeat. Following a pinfall win against Saint Croix Falls' Cal Leahy, Tegels was defeated by 3-1 decision by Flambeau's Bryce Best. But Tegels would pin Blair-Taylor's Isaac Payne before pinning Bruce's Dakota Hoffman for third. Best defeated Tegels by rule for second.
Pickerign (20-2) had a dominant day on his way to the top spot at 132. Pickerign pinned Whitehall's Connor Gleeson and Phillips' Hunter Bruhn in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, before beating Cumberland's Bennett Schramski by an 11-3 major decision for first.
Kraus (36-6) is also advancing to state after finishing as the runner-up to Spaeth at 160. Kraus earned pinfall wins over Cory Kidder of Shell Lake and Kelby Estenson of Whitehall to make his way to the finals before being defeated by Spaeth. Kraus beat Kidder by rule for second.
"I'm pretty happy with the results," Cornell/Gilman coach Greg Sonnentag said of Pickerign and Kraus. "Going in we figured they both had a pretty good shot but they both definitely executed and pretty much ended up where we hoped they would."
Cadott's Ethan Duck (16-17) was defeated by pinfall in his two matches at 126 while Josh Briggs (10-5) fell in his opener at 285 by pin.
Saint Croix Falls won the team championship with 112.5 points with Cadott second (103.5) and Cornell/Gilman ninth (41).
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Brenner wins title at Neillsville
At Neillsville, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner punched his ticket to state with a Division 2 sectional championship at 106 for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee and Bloomer/Colfax each advanced two wrestlers to state with Sean Hassemer moving on at 285 pounds for the Orioles and the duo of Mitchel Harmon and Sawyer Best advancing at 138 and 132 pounds, respectively, for the Raptors.
Brenner (44-2) pinned Northwestern's Logan Trautt and Osceola's Drew Willeman to advance to the sectional championship match where he beat Abbotsford/Colby's River Halopka by 13-6 decision.
"He's been tearing through the competition," Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said of Brenner.
Hassemer (26-10) lost his quarterfinal matchup by pinfall to Ellsworth's Logan Peterson but made his way through the consolation bracket to advance. Hassemer beat Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Jacob Konvicka by a 2-0 decision before scoring an 8-5 decision win against Spooner/Webster's Brett Jepson for third. Peterson beat Hassemer by rule for second.
"He's just been staying in good position and staying in matches and just being smart," Burzynski said of Hassemer.
Harmon (32-2) took second at 138, working his way through the consolation bracket after a semifinal loss all the way to a second-place finish. Harmon won his opener by major decision over Rice Lake's Eli Schultz before Medford's Andy Poetzl beat him by 2-0 decision. Harmon pinned his next two opponents (Osceola's John Hove and Spooner/Webster's Brandon Meister) to grab third, but improved by one spot by beating Ellsworth's Carter Huppert in a 5-2 decision.
Best (29-4) lost his quarterfinal opener by 7-5 decision to Medford's Dane Higgins, but won his next two matches. Best earned a 2-1 win over Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg's Landyn Johnson followed by a pinfall win against Amery's Jordan Pernard for third before Higgins beat Best by rule for second. Sasha Nitz (19-9) lost his opening match at 113 pounds and Ruben Sanchez (20-21) fell in both matchups at 120 pounds.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Russell Dorn (26-12) won his first matchup of the day at 138 by pinfall over Saint Croix Central's Tadan Holzer before falling in his next two matches.
Bloomer/Colfax's Luke Blanchard (21-5) lost his opener at 106 pounds and Bowen Rothbauer (32-13) fell in both contests at 160 pounds.
Ellsworth had the top team score with 144.5 points with Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 10th (34) and Bloomer/Colfax 13th (28).
Chi-Hi's Kaz finishes fourth at Menomonie
At Menomonie, Ross Kaz finished in fourth place at 160 to lead the Cardinals at a Division 1 sectional.
Kaz (29-17) won his first matchup of the day over Stevens Point's Sam Molski by a 9-1 major decision. Kaz fell by pinfall to Eau Claire North's Carter Duerkop in his second match before D.C. Everest's Carter Trotzer pinned Kaz in their matchup for third place.
Chi-Hi's other sectional competitors fell in their first matches of the day. David Hughes (21-20), Alex Slowiak (9-18), Daniel Moucha (18-20) and Taylor Pahl (17-9) each were defeated in their opening matchups. Hughes (106), Slowiak (113) and Pahl (285) fell by pinfall while Mouch was defeated by technical fall.
Chi-Hi finished 14th in the team standings with seven points and Marshfield won the team championship with 190.5 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.