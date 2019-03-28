A pair of local swimmers will be plenty busy at next week’s YMCA Short Course National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina as Ian Olson and Rebecca Adams will take part in the week-long championships.
Olson qualified in the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke events while Adams is heading to nationals in the 100 backstroke. Both will also be time trialing in other open events.
Both Adams and Olson had successful prep seasons before transitioning into the YMCA schedule. Adams had the top performance at last November’s Division 1 sectional for the Chi-Hi girls swim team, taking third in the 100 back in 59.01 seconds. That performance just missed advancing to the state championships.
But following the end of the season she was able to take her time and steadily prepare for the winter YMCA schedule, with larger-scale meets taking place more recently including the state championships earlier this month in Brown Deer. Adams was fifth in the 100 back at the state meet with a time of 59.20.
“It was really nice to go from the high school season — which is pretty short and get the accomplishments I did there — to go into a longer season where in Y(MCA season) you can train longer,” Adams said. “So I was very excited to see how far I would go and I’m really pleased that I was able to get farther than I did during high school season.”
Olson quickly made the transition into the YMCA season after a successful winter campaign with the Chi-Hi boys team. The junior Olson finished eighth at the Division 1 state championships in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.28 seconds, breaking the school record previously held by Austin Byrd.
“I was ecstatic,” Olson said of breaking the record. “It was so nice to work so hard and then meet your goal. There’s no better feeling in my opinion to work hard for something and then reach your goal.”
Olson’s time from the state tournament was strong enough to qualify him for nationals in the 100 breaststroke and he also advanced in the 200 with a time of 2:10.32, which was good enough for second at the state meet.
This will be both swimmers’ first experience at the nationals and they’ve received advice from many previous qualifiers. Those well wishers include the former University of Wisconsin swimmer Byrd and Lily Borgenheimer, who recently finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke while swimming for Minnesota State University Mankato at the Division II Swimming and Diving Championships.
The week-long event requires more endurance than some of the single-day prep events both have swam at in the past. But above all else, the biggest advice they’ve gotten has been simple — just have fun with it.
“I’m excited to experience the meet itself (and) watch the fastest swimmers in the country in our age group swim,” Olson said.