Bloomer graduate Kyra Arendt was runner-up in the triple jump at the Horizon League Outdoor Championships on May 5 for the UW-Milwaukee track and field team.
Arendt’s triple jump of 39 feet, 7.75 inches was an inch behind Youngstown State’s Chontel Fils for the conference title. The sophomore also helped the women’s 400 meter relay take third while finishing fourth in the long jump (17-09.75) as the Panthers women’s team finished second overall behind host Youngstown State.
Arendt set a person-best and took first place in the triple jump with a leap of 40-6.75 at Eagle Open hosted by UW-La Crosse on May 10. The jump puts her in a tie for fifth in program history and ranked her 58th regionally, which left her just short of the top 48 athletes that qualified for the NCAA West Regional hosted in Sacramento on May 23-25.
Arendt was announced as a Horizon League Academic All-American following the outdoor season. In February, Arendt won the indoor Horizon League title in the triple jump.
Gilles plays part in Central Michigan’s historic season
McDonell alum Zach Gilles helped lead the Central Michigan baseball team to Mid-American Conference regular season and tournament championship and appearance in the NCAA tournament — the first time since 1995. It was the program’s first ever sweep of the conference regular and tournament titles.
Gilles scored the winning run in the eighth inning of the Chippewas’ 6-5 upset win over Miami on May 31 in the NCAA regionals, which was program’s first NCAA tournament win since 1988. Central Michigan then fell to Mississippi State on the following day before losing in a rematch to Hurricanes on June 2 to be eliminated from the tournament. Gilles went 4-13 at the plate in the three tournament games with a run batted in and two runs scored.
For the season the junior batted .351 with an on-base percentage of .448, which were second and third, respectively, on the Chippewa among qualified batters. He was first on the team with 20 stolen bases, second in hits (85) and triples (6) and third in walks (42) and runs (57) while starting in all 61 games this season for Central Michigan, which tied a program record with 47 wins.
Zeman seventh at NSIC championships
Bloomer graduate Kendall Zeman took seventh in the 400 hurdles for the Winona State track and field team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Outdoor Championships on May 10-11 in Duluth, Minn.
The freshman completed the event in one minute, 4.17 seconds in the finals after having taken sixth in the preliminaries. Zeman was second finishing at 1:02.90 in an event a week prior at the Minnesota State Mankato Twilight.
On April 19 Zeman was third in the 400 hurdles at the Phil Esten Challenge hosted by UW-La Crosse.
Kyes runs well at conference championships
Cadott alum Elizabeth Kyes ran to two top-15 finishes at the Northern Sun championships for Minnesota-Duluth on May 10-11.
Kyes took the final spot in the 1,500 preliminaries and then once again finished 12th in the finals as she completed the race in 4:58.80. In the 800, Kyes finished at 2:22.27 to take 15th as the eight fastest times advanced to the finals.
The junior was victorious in two events earlier this season for Duluth at the Bulldog Open on April 27 winning the 1,500 (4:47.11) and 800 (2:21.03).
Fellow Bulldog athlete Chi-Hi grad Kathryn Webb took 17th in the 800 at the conference championships. The junior took fourth in the same event at an invitational hosted by Hamline University on May 3-4 and eighth at another event hosted by Hamline on April 6. She was also part of the 1,600 relay that took second.
Both Kyes and Webb were part of the Duluth cross country team in the fall.
Bohaty closes season strong
McDonell grad Isaac Bohaty closed out the spring track and field season with strong performances for the University of Mary (N.D.).
Bohaty took first in the 800 in a time of 1:59.87 at the Dickinson State Last Chance Meet on May 3.
The college freshman also finished second in the 800 on April 26-27 at the Ron Masanz Classic hosted by Minnesota State-Moorhead. At the event Bohaty raced to a finish in 1:57.65.
Olson strikes out 10 in summer league debut
Chi-Hi grad Trevor Olson punched out 10 batters in his debut for the Shelter Island Bucks of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League.
The Xavier pitcher tossed 5.2 innings on June 2 allowing two earned runs, six hits and three walks as he looks to get more work in during the college baseball offseason after an up and down sophomore campaign for the Musketeers.
Olson threw 36.1 innings this season for the Musketeers as he struck out 31, but also walked 16. Olson had gotten off to a strong start to his sophomore season allowing just two earned runs through his first 10 innings.