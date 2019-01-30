Chi-Hi alum Lily Borgenheimer won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference swimmer of the week after three first-place finishes at a meet last Saturday.
The Minnesota State University, Mankato swimmer had the top finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley.
Her 200 breaststroke time of two minutes, 11.56 seconds broke the Minnesota State pool record and it ranks third among NCAA Division II swimmers this year.
Borgenheimer also helped the Mavericks to a win in the 200 medley relay.
The week prior at a meet in Stevens Point, the sophomore took first in the 200 breaststroke and helped the Mavericks in winning the 200 medley relay.
Borgenheimer qualified for state four times for Chi-Hi — first as an alternate in 2013, and competing in each of the next three years —and she has a part in eight program records.
Borgenheimer’s next action in the pool is at the Northern Sun Championships on Feb. 13-16 before the NCAA Championships begin March 13.
Arendt earns another Horizon League award
UW-Milwaukee jumper and Bloomer grad Kyra Arendt has finished first in two triple jump events to open the indoor track and field season.
Most recently Arendt came in first at the Panthers’ home invite, the John Tierney Classic on Jan. 19 with a jump of 40-feet, four-inches.
She took home the Horizon League field athlete of the week award and currently stands 53rd in the nation in the women’s triple jump to start the season.
At the Badger Ice Breaker in Madison on Jan. 12, the sophomore finished first at 39-8.5. Arendt also finished second in the long jump at 17-11.25.
Arendt was the conference freshman field athlete of the year for both indoor and outdoor seasons last year along with earning second team league honors in both seasons.
While competing for the Blackhawks, Arendt won three WIAA Division 2 triple jump championships and set the state record her senior year.
Hoglund, Ohde with strong performances for Saint Mary’s
McDonell graduates Nathan Hoglund and Rachel Ohde have put together strong starts to the indoor track and field season for Saint Mary’s (Minn.).
Hoglund took first by completing the 600-meter run in 1:28.62 at the Saint Mary’s Early Birdinal on Jan. 12.
Ohde took first in the high jump with a mark of 5-4.25. Over the next two weekends at events hosted by UW-Stout, Ohde finished second both times. On Jan. 19 at the UW-Stout Open, her top jump was 5-4.25 and the following weekend on Jan. 26 at the Warren Bowlus Invitational, Ohde finished at 5-1.75.
Hoglund took third at 1:27.01 in the 600 last Saturday.
Ohde left McDonell with the school record in the high jump and she finished in fourth place at the Division 3 state championships in 2017 in the event, while Hoglund took part in two events — the 400 and 1,600 relay — his senior year.
Kyes running well for Duluth
Cadott alum Elizabeth Kyes has first-place finishes in her last two meets for the University of Minnesota-Duluth track and field team.
Kyes had the top finish in the one mile at UW-Stout last Saturday, crossing the finish line line in 5:22.50.
The junior ran the 600 in 1:44.58 to win the event at the Twin Ports Invitational at UW-Superior on Jan. 19.
At Cadott, Kyes won two Division 3 state championships, winning the 400 in 2015 and the 800 in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.