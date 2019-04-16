McDonell alum Zach Gilles is breaking out during his junior season for the Central Michigan baseball team.
Gilles’ .396 batting average is the best on the team and second in the Mid-American Conference. His on-base percentage of .488 is behind only teammate Zavier Warren and Miami’s (Ohio) Cristian Tejada in the conference. He leads the team with 53 hits and trails Western Michigan’s Blake Dunn by one of the conference lead.
Gilles has started all 35 games for Central Michigan and he leads the team with 15 stolen bases is third in runs (33) and has a 26-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Gilles has helped lead the Chippewas under first-year coach Jordan Bischel to a 25-10 overall record. Central Michigan is currently in third in the Mid-American Conference with an 8-4 mark.
Nowak wins Kokomo Cougar Classic for Red Wolves golf
Bre Nowak, a Chi-Hi alum, has a couple of top-two finishes for the Indiana University East women’s golf team this spring.
Nowak took the top spot Cougar Classic hosted by Indiana University Kokomo on Monday. She shot a 74 for one over par, besting Purdue-Northwest’s Libby Huston who shot a 78. It was Nowak’s 11th first-place finish in her career. The Red Wolves came in first as a team with a 331 to edge Grace College (338).
The senior came in second at the Midway University Eagle Invitational on April 8-9. She shot a 150 over the two-round event, three shots back of winner Marissa Singer of the University of St. Francis.
Nowak was named to the NAIA All-American third team last season after coming in 10th at the NAIA National Championships.
Next up for the Red Wolves is the River States Conference Championships on April 29-30.
Arendt continues to excel in triple jump for Panthers
Bloomer graduate Kyra Arendt won the Horizon League triple jump at the indoor conference championships in late February and her success has continued outside.
Arendt jumped 40 feet, 2.75 inches to claim the title.
The sophomore won outdoor events at the Western Michigan Jack Shaw classic (38-0.75) on April 5 and the Illinois Twilight invite (39-10.5) last Saturday.
Olson providing offense for V-Hawks softball
Chi-Hi grad Autumn has become a big piece of the Viterbo softball lineup in her first season for the V-Hawks. Through 30 games Olson is batting .345 with a .421 on-base percentage.
She is second on the team in runs (20) and doubles (8) and has has walked (10) more than struck out (7) while stealing five bases. Olson is third on the team with 29 hits and tied for fourth with 12 runs battled in.
In a recent upset of Valley City State — the No. 8-ranked team in the latest NAIA softball coaches poll — Olson went 2-for-3 with three runs scored as the V-Hawks defeated the Vikings 7-5.
Viterbo is 13-22 overall and 8-10 in the North Star Athletic Association. The V-Hawks host Mayville State in two doubleheaders on Wednesday and Thursday.
Frenette making first-year impact for Upper Iowa softball
Chi-Hi alum Kaylee Frenette is among team leaders in multiple statistical categories for the Upper Iowa University Peacocks softball team.
The first-year player is third on the team with a .362 batting average and is second on the team with 42 hits. Frenette has started all 33 games for the Peacocks this season and has scored 25 runs which is third on the team.
Upper Iowa is 20-13 on the season and 12-6 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The Peacocks host a doubleheader against St. Cloud State on Friday.
Ohde wins high jump in first outdoor meet
McDonell grad, Rachel Ohde took the top spot in the high jump at the Ashton May Invitational hosted by UW-La Crosse on April 6.
The sophomore cleared 5-6 for the win in the Cardinals first outdoor meet of the season.
Ohde finished first or second in all six of St. Mary’s indoor meets this season, including placing second at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships in late February.
She was named All-Region for the indoor season by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross County Coaches Association.
Anderson has top score for Warriors golf
Stanley-Boyd graduate Savannah Anderson led the Winona State women’s golf team at the Upper Iowa invite on March 30-31.
Anderson carded a 172 over two rounds of play to place 19th overall. The Warriors finished sixth of eight teams at the event.
Winona State’s next meet is the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships on April 26-28.