It didn’t take much of an adjustment period for the reigning Chippewa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year in his first season at the collegiate level.
Three games into his college career, McDonell graduate Hayden Baughman moved into the starting lineup for the Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.) men’s basketball team where he has developed into a strong secondary scorer for the Golden Bears.
Baughman is averaging 9 points per game through 10 games — heading into Tuesday’s game against Presentation (S.D.) — while in the starting lineup for the past eight. The freshman scored a career-high 21 points on seven 3-pointers against Georgian Court (N.J.) on Nov. 23.
Baughman averages 29.8 minutes a game for the Golden Bears. He is shooting 44.8 percent deep this season and is second on the team with 26 3-pointers.
Reit starring for UW-Milwaukee
Stanley-Boyd grad Jamie Reit is second on the UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball team in scoring this season.
Reit is averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 rebound and 1.2 assists per game through 10 games. She leads the team with 13 steals and is tied with 16 3-pointers.
Reit tied a career-high with 21 points in the Panthers season opener against Indiana and had 12 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists in a win over North Dakota on Dec. 7.
Fellow Stanley-Boyd grad and Milwaukee teammate Tahlia Walton hasn’t seen any minutes this season and is in position to redshirt.
Steinmetz makes jump to USHL
Chi-Hi alum Jordan Steinmetz is playing for the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League a Tier I junior hockey league a season after suiting up for Janesville Jets of the NAHL.
Steinmetz is eighth on the team with nine points and has played in all 24 of the Musketeers games this season.
He scored a goal in the team’s recent win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Dec. 14. Steinmetz scored a goal and added an assist for a season-high two points on Nov. 24 at the Des Moines Buccaneers.
The Musketeers are currently fourth in the Western Conference at 14-7-3-0.
Ohde works his way into rotation for UW-River Falls
McDonell grad Alex Ohde is finding more minutes in his sophomore season with the UW-River Falls men’s basketball team.
Ohde has played in all nine of the Falcons games this season and is averaging 12.3 minutes per game.
The sophomore forward has been productive in his time off the bench averaging 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds a game.
Ohde scored a career-high 12 points as the Falcons took down Colorado College on Nov. 17. In recent game against Viterbo, Ohde scored 11 points and pulled down a career-high seven rebounds.
On the season Ohde is shooting 46.7 percent from distance and 43.2 percent from the floor overall.
Burgess finding role at Viterbo
Bloomer alum Justyne Burgess is playing about 15 minutes per game in her first season for the Viterbo women’s basketball team.
Burgess has played in 12 games for the V-Hawks, including one start. She is averaging 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in a bench role.
The freshman scored a career and game-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds in a win over Martin Luther College on Nov. 26.
Pulver back healthy for Air Force
McDonell graduate Matt Pulver is back in the lineup for Air Force men’s hockey after missing significant time last season.
Pulver missed the final 19 games of the season with injury but has been on the ice for all 16 games this season for Air Force. He has three points for the Falcons, all coming on goals.
The junior’s most recent score occurred in a 3-1 win over Rochester Institute of Technology (N.Y.) on Nov. 30 as Pulver scored an unassisted late third-period goal to put the Falcons comfortably ahead.
Pulver’s three goals have come on 14 shots which puts him second on the team for shot percentage.
The Falcons are 9-7 on the season and are off until Dec. 29 when they host Bemidji State (Minn.).
Loiselle stuffing the stat sheet for Macalester
Chi-Hi alum Tyana Loiselle leads the Macalester women’s basketball team in assists and steals for the Scots.
Loiselle is fourth on the team at 22.7 minutes per game. She is averaging 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
The junior had 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting against Gustavus Adolphus on Dec. 5.
