Amateur Baseball: Leinies Legends over 35 team wins first-ever state championship

The Leinies Legends 35 and older amateur baseball team earned its first-ever state championship over the weekend with a 5-1 victory over the Strum Owls on Sunday in Mellen.
Overall the Legends won three of four games with the win against the Owls clinching the title. Tyler Gray allowed one earned run in seven innings in the championship game for the Legends. Gray also drove in two runs while Luke Schultz had an RBI, Luke Welch and Tom Lorenzen doubled and Chad Zutter scored twice.
"Years of blood, sweat and tears, along with occasional frustrations and a few disappointments came to an end on Sunday," longtime Legends coach Rick Rubenzer said in a release. "We claimed our first ever championship in Mellen."
Leinies opened the weekend by defeating the Whittlesey Reds 1-0 on Gray's one-hit shutout on Friday. Bob Mauer drove in the only run of the game. Tony Riley doubled and Welch had two hits in the win. The Interwald Woodticks dealt the Legends their only loss of the weekend Saturday with a 4-3 defeat. Andy Niese had a hit and two walks, Mauer doubled and drove in one and Trevor Knutson doubled in defeat for the Legends.
Sunday started with a 6-1 win over Bay City in the semifinals. Zutter drove in one on a single as a part of a three-run first inning. Riley doubled twice, Mauer scored twice, Knutson doubled and drove in one and Gray drove in a pair to help the Legends advance to the finals. Matt Hoeft struck out four while allowing one run across seven innings for the win on the hill.
"As one to whom championships have been about as rare as Sasquatch sightings, it’s hard to describe my elation and pride in the accomplishments of this weekend," longtime Legends team member Keith Pitsch said. "I’m just thankful that I could be there with them."
The over 35 baseball tournament dates back to 1987 and has ranged from 8-13 participating teams over the years.