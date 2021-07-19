American Legion Baseball 17U Regionals: Chippewa Falls Post 77 blanks Eau Claire for title

EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Falls Post 77 17u American Legion baseball team put a wrap on a regional championship on Monday with a 7-0 victory over Eau Claire.

Post 77 went unbeaten in regional play with four wins, two over G-E-T and two over Eau Claire to advance to the state tournament in Onalaska on July 23-27.

Easton Bobb tossed a three-hit shutout in Monday's victory over Eau Claire. Bobb struck out 10 batters and walked one and the offense scored in five of seven innings to methodically pull away.

Avery Kaanta and Dawson Goodman each had three hits and two runs apiece while Kansas Smith finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Post 77 opened the tournament on Friday with a 13-8 win over G-E-T. Tyler Carroll was 4-for-4 with two runs batted in while Liam Brennan added three hits and the trio of Smith, Parker Coach and Mayson Tester had two hits apiece. Brendan Bresina allowed three unearned runs in 6.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.