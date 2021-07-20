American Legion Baseball: Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion squad carries momentum into regionals

The Chippewa Falls American Legion Post 77 senior baseball team’s offense has come to life in recent weeks and has gained confidence and momentum entering the start of regional play on Wednesday in Superior.
Post 77 faces familiar foe Eau Claire at 3:30 p.m. in their first game of the double elimination Class AAA tournament competition that also includes Hudson and Superior. The winner of the regional moves on to the state tournament in Plover on July 27-31.
A regular season that started with Post 77’s home wood bat tournament at the end of June has quickly come and gone but the team has gained momentum and confidence in that short period of time. Post 77 earned a 9-3 victory over Eau Claire in the annual Fourth of July battle between the programs at Carson Park, a game in which the bats came to life including a two-run home run by Grady Frederick.
Momentum for first-year coach Jordan Steinmetz’s team carried over the next weekend to the Gopher Classic in Minnesota, a 96-team tournament that is the largest American Legion tourney in North America. Post 77 overcame an early loss to Wayzata, Minnesota, to win the final four games of pool play to advance to the 16-team single elimination portion of the event. From there the team defeated Stillwater to advance to the Great 8 round before falling 2-1 to Gillette, Wyoming.
“Our guys just kept battling and it was a complete team effort,” Steinmetz said of the performance at the Gopher Classic. “Everyone contributed and that was the cool thing that I thought was that everybody contributed.”
Familiarity is a common theme with the four regional teams as Post 77 has faced each of its possible foes during the regular season. Hudson edged Chippewa Falls 2-1 during Post 77’s home tournament last month and the host Superior defeated Post 77 in a contest earlier in the season.
“I think our guys know that they can beat these teams and that they can match up well and compete hard and force them to give us their best game,” Steinmetz said. “I think that’s going to be a big part of that is playing to our strengths and competing very well against these teams.”
A more confidence roster has seen improvement at the plate, and Steinmetz feels that has served the team in other facets of the game.
“Hitting the ball translates to more than just getting guys on base,” Steinmetz said. “I think it really gives our guys confidence to go out in the field and make plays. You stand up there and hit a double you’re going to go out in the field with a lot of confidence to make a play and it gives other guys on our team confidence too.”
Post 77 won the regional championship in 2019, the first for the program since winning the Class AAA state title in 2011.
“I think our team is filled with competitors and it’ll be really exciting to see what they can do against teams that we know what they have and what they’re going to bring and what our guys can bring to counter that,” Steinmetz said.