American Legion Baseball: Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion squad carries momentum into regionals

Familiarity is a common theme with the four regional teams as Post 77 has faced each of its possible foes during the regular season. Hudson edged Chippewa Falls 2-1 during Post 77’s home tournament last month and the host Superior defeated Post 77 in a contest earlier in the season.

“I think our guys know that they can beat these teams and that they can match up well and compete hard and force them to give us their best game,” Steinmetz said. “I think that’s going to be a big part of that is playing to our strengths and competing very well against these teams.”

A more confidence roster has seen improvement at the plate, and Steinmetz feels that has served the team in other facets of the game.

“Hitting the ball translates to more than just getting guys on base,” Steinmetz said. “I think it really gives our guys confidence to go out in the field and make plays. You stand up there and hit a double you’re going to go out in the field with a lot of confidence to make a play and it gives other guys on our team confidence too.”

Post 77 won the regional championship in 2019, the first for the program since winning the Class AAA state title in 2011.

“I think our team is filled with competitors and it’ll be really exciting to see what they can do against teams that we know what they have and what they’re going to bring and what our guys can bring to counter that,” Steinmetz said.

