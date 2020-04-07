Baseball: Vavras adjusting to rare spring without baseball

“The hardest part is managing the time because you really don’t know when you’re going to have to go play. So if we’re 10 weeks out from the season, you don’t want to be working too much right now,” Terrin said. “It’s really hard to know how to go about it because you want to stay in shape but at the same time you don’t want to tax your body too much because eventually there is going to be a season and you’ve just got to make sure you’re ready for it.”

Tanner and Trey already had their season underway as coaches at St. Thomas before the cancellations. The Tommies were off to a 6-1 start before the remaining sporing season was cancelled. Tanner and Trey had accomplished collegiate careers before each were drafted and spent time playing in the Twins organization. This spring marked the first both brothers were to serve as full-time assistant coaches and the abrupt ending to an encouraging start was difficult.

“It was really, really disappointing. It’s not anything different than what everybody else is dealing with too,” Tanner said. “But just seeing the progression that a lot of the guys had made from year one being there to year two, you were just really excited to see what they were able to do and what they were capable of doing and they really came out of the gates hot.”