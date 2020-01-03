Now I know why the Rose Bowl Game is called ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’.
This week I took a few days off during a brief lull in the prep sports schedule and made the excursion west to California to cheer on the University of Wisconsin football team against Oregon in the 106th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena.
One of the earliest sports memories I can vividly recall is the lead-up to the 1994 Rose Bowl where the Badgers made the program’s first trip to the game in more than 30 years and defeated UCLA 21-16, a team that included Chi-Hi graduate and future National Football League linebacker Chad Cascadden.
The Rose Bowl is a big deal wherever you live, but especially if you reside in Big Ten or Pac-12 country.
What I saw and experienced surpassed my expectations and was one of the top sports experiences of my life, even with Wisconsin coming up on the short end of Wednesday’s 28-27 contest.
Nestled between the surrounding golf courses, the Rose Bowl stadium holds more than 92,000 people and was a fun throwback to experience in the age of facilities trying to be as flashy as possible. The surrounding links were utilized for event parking and pregame entertainment and the weather was perfect.
Arriving well before kickoff, I was able to take in many of the sights and sample some of the local eat and drink before making my way inside. I met up with former WEAU sports broadcaster Chance Dickman (currently working in California) and before I entered he told me there was no bad seat in the stadium and even though my ticket was not too far off the field he was correct.
A clear, warm and inviting afternoon sky gave way to a breathtaking sunset as evening set in while the Badgers and Ducks battled. If I were to estimate I’d say there was more red than green and yellow in the crowd, but I wouldn’t consider it to be by an overwhelming margin. I was seated in the Oregon end zone just to the left of the school’s band, firmly surrounded by much of that green. Despite the high stakes of the matchup, both fan bases were jovial and upbeat with each other in my experience.
The game was a fun, back-and-forth affair with the Badgers defense limiting the explosive Ducks for much of the game, especially following Oregon’s opening drive that ended in the end zone. Mistakes bit the Badgers with four turnovers leading to 21 Oregon points, the final turnover serving as a gut-punch as it only took one play for Danny Davis’ loss fumble to lead to points on a Justin Herbert scoring run (one coming right at me) to take the lead for good.
Even as the final seconds ticked away and the Oregon faithful celebrated their second Rose Bowl win over the Badgers in less than a decade, the tone and tenor of the Duck fans didn’t really change and instead of being overly braggadocious of their newly-won achievement, it stayed fun and we exchanged pleasantries with many on our walk out.
Besides a great game there were some other fun memories made, including seeing former Menomonie standout and current Badgers fullback Mason Stokke score in the third quarter to at the time put Wisconsin out front. The two stellar Chi-Hi/Menomonie football contests of the 2015 season are some of my favorite memories from the 2010s and seeing a player you covered on Dorais Field now being successful in college football’s biggest non-playoff game was exciting.
The same can be said for Amherst and Badger stars Garrett Groshek and Tyler Biadasz. The triple option quarterback turned running back Groshek and Rimington Trophy winning center Biadasz battled with stellar Stanley-Boyd teams in Division 5 semifinals in the early to mid 2010s.
The Badgers hit the offseason with some roster turnover coming. Senior defensive standouts Zack Baun and Chris Orr move on while offensive stalwarts Jonathan Taylor and Biadasz and in all likelihood NFL bound. But Wisconsin will return talent on both sides of the ball and should once again be a prime contender for a Big Ten West Division championship and perhaps another run to Pasadena.
Last year I traveled with friends to Ann Arbor, Mich. to watch the Badgers lose to the Michigan Wolverines. I started 2020 by making another distance trip, this time halfway across the country to see an event I’ve wanted to get to since I was eight years old.
It didn’t end in a victory for the team I was rooting for, but that isn’t the story.
The experience was.
